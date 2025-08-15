‘He’s getting better by the day;’ Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith on Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty’s big-play ability was on display during Thursday’s joint practice between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
The former Boise State star exploded up the left side for a 72-yard touchdown run, flashing the speed that helped him rush for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
“Ashton today, he made a play,” Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said of Jeanty after the joint practice. “I won’t mention it, but like, it was something we did yesterday and we didn’t really get it right. And then today he came out, we got it perfect. And I thought, like man, we took a big jump just from yesterday to today. He definitely took another step and another jump today.”
The Raiders and 49ers will face off in an NFL preseason game on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at Allegiant Stadium.
Jeanty couldn’t find any running room in his NFL preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks, finishing the game with three carries for -1 yards.
Smith said Jeanty — and the entire offense — are continuing to improve under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
“We took a big jump just from yesterday to today, and to see that from a rookie player, like he learns and he grows with every single experience,” Smith said. “I think that’s something that’s going to make him so much of a great player because he’s getting better by the day. I thought Ashton did a great job as always, but he definitely took another step and another jump today.”
The Raiders will be facing a 49ers defense that is down multiple starters, including star defensive end Nick Bosa (neck injury).
“I think there are three healthy starters on defense right now, so I have to decide on those three guys,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of potentially resting all defensive starters for Saturday’s game. “But it does put a lot more pressure on the threes. The twos become the ones, the threes become the twos, and we don’t really have threes right now. I look at it all and how much time you’re getting in the next few weeks, and I’d like to get a lot of work for as many guys as I can on Saturday.”
Jeanty closed his three-year Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns.
The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.