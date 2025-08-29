Life after Ashton Jeanty: Running back trends on X during Boise State’s poor showing at South Florida
To the surprise of no one, Boise State’s offense looked quite a bit different without Ashton Jeanty on Thursday night at South Florida.
The 25th-ranked Broncos failed to produce a 100-yard rusher for the first time in 18 games and finished with just 122 rushing yards as a team on 38 carries (3.2 yards per rush). After taking an early 7-0 lead, Boise State (0-1) allowed 34 unanswered points in a 34-7 road loss to the Bulls (1-0).
As the game drifted away from the Broncos, Jeanty became a trending topic on X. Many posters had some fun with Boise State’s less-than-stellar offensive showing to kick off the post-Jeanty era.
Here is a collection of Jeanty-related posts on X during Thursday’s game.
Jeanty was sensational during his three seasons at Boise State, piling up 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior last year and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Travis Hunter.
The Broncos finished 12-2 overall in 2024 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
“I’m just proud of the way me and my teammates came together,” Jeanty said in a recent video after being named Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year for the 2024-25 athletics season. “We took the coaching and we had this common thing around us where we wanted to win, and we came together under that common thing.”
During his record-smashing junior season, Jeanty led the country in carries (374), rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He tallied 1,970 yards after contact and forced 164 missed tackles.
“Ashton has his own unique style,” Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said of Jeanty during preseason camp. The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I don’t think we’re going to ever coach that out of him. I think he’s amazing after contact and that’s probably one of his biggest strengths. So our job right now is just getting him lined up, having him understand what our offense, what our scheme is and then let him go in terms of his running style.”
With Jeanty leading the way, Boise State had one of the country’s best offenses during the 2024 season. The Broncos ranked fifth nationally in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and eighth in total offense (466 yards per game) and rushing offense (240.4).