The one trait that makes each Boise State prospect draftable

After capturing a third straight Mountain West title, Boise State is sending another batch of players to the NFL.

Offensive lineman Kage Casey heads the Broncos’ 2026 draft class, which could feature between one and five players.

The 2026 NFL Draft will run April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

With the draft just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting the one trait that NFL teams covet the most in the Broncos’ top draft prospects.

Offensive lineman Kage Casey: Intelligence

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Casey doesn’t blow scouts away with his size, strength or athleticism, but Casey is adequate in all three areas and possesses strong hands.

Most importantly, the two-time first-team all-Mountain West left tackle is a smart football player who understands technique and positioning.

“Casey is a determined, assignment-sound blocker and plays to his strengths to work around some of his physical shortcomings,” The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler wrote of Casey. “He projects best on the interior and should compete for meaningful snaps during his rookie season.”

Casey made 41 straight starts at left tackle to close his Boise State career. Following his sophomore season in 2024, Casey was placed on multiple All-America teams.

The Athletic ranks Casey as the No. 10 guard prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Defensive lineman Braxton Fely: Strength

The 6-foot-1, 296-pound Fely lacks the size of a typical NFL defensive tackle, but the four-year college standout is one of the strongest players in the draft.

During Boise State’s Pro Day, Fely amassed 38 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds. Fely’s mark would’ve ranked first at the 2026 NFL Combine among all positions.

“That was one of my goals to get high on the bench because you rarely see that, and it happened,” Fely said at Pro Day. “A lot of training and work went into it … and I’m excited for things to come.”

Fely, a three-year starter for the Broncos, wrapped up his college career with 67 total tackles (20 for loss), 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Cornerback Jeremiah Earby: Ball skills

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Earby was always around the ball during his four seasons at the college level (two with California, two with Boise State).

Earby, who picked off a career-high four passes as a senior, finished his college career with 155 total tackles, 32 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Safety Zion Washington: Athleticism

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound Washington turned heads at Boise State’s Pro Day with team-leading marks in the 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds), 20-yard shuttle (4.21), vertical jump (41.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches).

Washington, who had 66 total tackles as a senior, could be a late-round pick after his monster Pro Day.

Tight end Matt Lauter: Versatility

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Lauter could help NFL teams as a blocker, receiver or hybrid H-back.

Lauter is a proven pass-catcher who ended his college career with 97 receptions for 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns.