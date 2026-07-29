Three former Boise State players with something to prove this NFL preseason

Training camps for all 32 NFL teams are underway.

Eleven former Boise State standouts made a Week 1 NFL roster last season, including linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence recorded 53 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during the regular season as the Seattle Seahawks went on to win Super Bowl LX.

Lawrence, who is entering his 13th NFL season, already has a career full of personal and team accomplishments.

Here are three former Boise State stars who have something to prove this NFL preseason.

Offensive lineman Kage Casey, Denver Broncos

Twelve months ago, Casey was viewed as a potential first-round pick entering his junior season at Boise State.

Casey anchored the Broncos’ offensive line and was voted first-team all-Mountain West for the second straight year, but the left tackle did not live up to the lofty preseason expectations. Following a middling pre-draft process, Casey slid to the fourth round and was selected No. 111 overall by the Denver Broncos.

Casey will begin his NFL career as an interior offensive lineman. He is viewed as a potential replacement for left guard Ben Powers, who is entering his eighth NFL season. Powers recently agreed to a restructured one-year contract.

With Powers likely on his way out of Denver at the end of 2026, Casey has an opportunity to lock down the No. 2 left guard role this season and become the starter as a second-year player.

Running back Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

After drafting Jeanty sixth overall, the Raiders slumped to a 3-14 record last season to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly lasted 11 games, and head coach Pete Carroll was fired after the season.

With minimal help, Jeanty had an up-and-down rookie season. Jeanty tallied 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 346 yards and five more scores. His 1,321 yards from scrimmage broke the rookie franchise record.

The Raiders will have a new-look offense in 2026 with fresh faces at head coach (Klint Kubiak), offensive coordinator (Andrew Janocko) and quarterback (No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza). If the offensive line improves, Jeanty should be able to show off his skills during the preseason.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Shakir, a slot receiver, has led the Bills in receiving each of the past two seasons, recording a total of 148 receptions for 1,540 yards and eight touchdowns.

Wide receiver play has been considered a weakness for the Bills, who have 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback and 2025 second-team All-Pro James Cook at running back.

To address the receiver issues, the Bills acquired DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears during the offseason. Moore will likely take over as Allen’s go-to target, but Shakir could wind up being more effective in a No. 2 role.