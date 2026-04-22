Boise State has produced several NFL stars over the program’s 90-plus-year history.

With the 2026 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, here is a look at the 10 best Boise State players in NFL history.

Honorable mention: Running back Jay Ajayi, offensive guard Ezra Cleveland, running back Ashton Jeanty, center Matt Paradis, defensive back Orlando Scandrick.

10. Khalil Shakir, wide receiver (2022-Present)

Shakir, a fifth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills, has spent his entire NFL career playing alongside star quarterback Josh Allen. Shakir has led the Bills in receiving each of the last two seasons and will enter Year 5 in the NFL with 197 career catches for 2,312 yards and 11 touchdowns.

9. Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker (2018-23)

Vander Esch was voted second-team All-Pro as a rookie but battled injuries over the final five seasons of his NFL career—all with the Dallas Cowboys. In 71 career games, Vander Esch tallied 469 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

8. John Rade, linebacker (1983-92)

Rade spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, making 112 starts. The star linebacker led the NFL in total tackles in 1987 (145) and 1988 (137).

7. Doug Martin, running back (2012-18)

Martin, a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a pair of 1,400-yard rushing seasons and was voted first-team All-Pro in 2015. A two-time Pro Bowl selection who amassed 5,356 rushing yards, 1,207 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns, Martin tragically passed away last year.

6. Daryn Colledge, offensive guard (2006-14)

Colledge made 137 starts over his nine-year career with the Green Bay Packers (2006-10), Arizona Cardinals (2022-13) and Miami Dolphins (2014). He started every game for the Packers at left guard en route to the team’s Super Bowl XLV title.

5. Kimo von Oelhoffen, defensive line (1994-2007)

Von Oelhoffen played for four teams during his standout 14-year NFL career. The versatile defensive lineman recorded 356 total tackles, 26.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

4. Quintin Mikell, defensive back (2003-13)

Mikell is the best undrafted player in Boise State history, securing a pair of second-team All-Pro honors during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Mikell was productive for his entire 11-year NFL career and finished with 699 total tackles, 12 interceptions, 61 pass breakups, 18 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

3. DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end/linebacker (2014-Present)

Lawrence spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and made five Pro Bowls with a second-team All-Pro selection in 2017. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason and helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl LX. Lawrence boasts 503 career tackles, 67.5 sacks, 24 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.

2. Ryan Clady, offensive tackle (2008-16)

One of the best left tackles in Denver Broncos history, Clady was voted second-team All-Pro as a rookie and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2009 and 2012. Injuries cut Clady’s career short after eight seasons, but the pass protection specialist still made 106 starts and was a key member of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team.

1. Dave Wilcox, linebacker (1964-74)

Boise State’s only Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Wilcox spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. Wilcox missed just one career game due to injury and was a seven-time Pro Bowler with a pair of first-team All-Pro (1971-72) and second-team All-Pro (1967, 1973) selections.