Who are the top Mountain West prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The three-day 2026 NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Thursday.

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson is the lone Mountain West player who could be taken during Thursday’s opening round, but the MWC may have multiple selections on Friday (rounds 2-3) and Saturday (rounds 4-7).

Here is a look at the top MWC players available in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chris Johnson, cornerback, San Diego State

The 6-foot, 185-pound Johnson was placed on numerous All-America teams as a senior after recording a career-high four interceptions—returning two for touchdowns—with eight pass breakups.

Johnson is rated the No. 35 overall prospect in the draft on the PFSN industry consensus big board and the No. 5 cornerback.

In his final mock draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah had Johnson going No. 31 overall to the New England Patriots.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Boise State

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Casey was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection who closed his Boise State career with 41 consecutive starts at left tackle. Casey could wind up at tackle or guard in the NFL.

Once considered a potential first-round pick, Casey is the No. 118 overall player and the No. 13 offensive tackle on the PFSN industry consensus big board.

John Michael Gyllenborg, tight end, Wyoming

Gyllenborg battled injuries throughout his college career and compiled 80 catches for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns over four seasons at Wyoming.

A freak athlete at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Gyllenborg is rated the No. 231 overall player and No. 19 tight end on the PFSN industry consensus big board.

Keyshawn James-Newby, edge rusher, New Mexico

The 6-foot-2, 244-pound James-Newby is a late riser who began his college career at NAIA Montana Tech (2021-22), spent two seasons at Idaho (2023-24) and finished up with New Mexico last season. He led the MWC in sacks as a senior with nine while also tallying 52 total tackles and five pass breakups.

James-Newby is considered a potential Day 3 selection or an undrafted free agent.

Caden Barnett, offensive guard, Wyoming

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Barnett was a three-year starter for the Cowboys at right tackle and right guard.

The versatile Barnett rocketed up draft boards following a standout performance at Wyoming’s Pro Day that included elite marks in the 40-yard dash (5.05 seconds), three-cone (7.65), shuttle (4.63) and vertical leap (31 inches). He earned a Relative Athletic Score of 9.54 out of 10, ranking No. 88 out of 1,898 offensive guard prospects between 1987 and 2026.

Barnett will likely be a Day 3 selection or undrafted free agent.