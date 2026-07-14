12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season: No. 10, Roger Carreon

With fall camp just around the corner, Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the 12 players who will define the Broncos’ first season in the reborn Pac-12.

The new eight-team football conference officially launched on July 1 featuring Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State.

We began the series with breakdowns of running back Sire Gaines and defensive lineman Max Stege and will now move on to offensive lineman Roger Carreon, who has three years of starting experience. Carreon enters his fifth college season with 35 appearances, including 26 starts at right guard.

Recapping Carreon’s 2025 season

Despite missing eight games as a sophomore due to a lower leg injury, Carreon entered last year as the Broncos’ starting right guard.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Carreon played through injury during the 2025 season and made 13 starts at right guard, earning all-Mountain West honorable mention. He ranked third on the team with 885 offensive snaps played and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 179.1 yards per game, ranking 37th nationally and third in the MWC behind Air Force and UNLV.

Pro Football Focus rated Carreon as the fourth-best run blocker in the MWC last season. Carreon was not as effective in pass protection, allowing 14 quarterback pressures. He had surrendered 14 pressures during his previous three seasons with the Broncos.

Why Boise State is counting on Carreon in 2026

The Broncos’ offensive line ranked among the nation’s best during their run to the College Football Playoff in 2024, but the unit wasn’t as strong last season due to multiple nagging injuries. Starting left tackle Kage Casey and center Mason Randolph are now in the NFL, leaving two big holes to fill as Boise State enters the Pac-12.

The right side of the offensive line should be a strength in 2026 with Carreon and Daylon Metoyer—a senior right tackle—back in the fold. Carreon and Metoyer both missed all of spring practice while recovering from injuries.

The Broncos need Carreon and Metoyer to be all-Pac-12-caliber performers this year.

Carreon’s 2026 outlook

Despite missing spring practice, Carreon is expected to be 100 percent healthy for Boise State’s opener at Oregon.

Carreon should be one of the top offensive linemen in the Pac-12 if his body cooperates.

See our full list of 12 players who will define Boise State’s first Pac-12 season:

• No. 12 - Running back Sire Gaines, sophomore

• No. 11 - Defensive lineman Max Stege, senior

• No. 10 - Offensive lineman Roger Carreon, senior