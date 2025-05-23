2025 Boise State projected depth chart
Boise State reached new heights during the 2024 season by winning a second straight Mountain West Conference title and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
As the Broncos prepare to enter their final MWC season, several key players on both sides of the ball must be replaced, including running back Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders) and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (Detroit Lions).
Boise State Broncos on SI already broke down the projected offensive and defensive starters heading into the summer.
Now we will take a look at the Broncos’ projected depth chart on offense, defense and special teams.
Offense
Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt
Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, junior
Kaleb Annett, freshman
Running back
Sire Gaines, freshman
Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior OR Breezy Dubar
X receiver
Chris Marshall, junior
Chase Penry, senior
F receiver
Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior
Ben Ford, senior
Z receiver
Cam Bates, sophomore
Austin Bolt, sixth-year senior
Tight end
Matt Lauter, senior
Matt Wagner, sophomore
Left tackle
Kage Casey, junior
Kyle Cox, sophomore
Left guard
Zach Holmes, senior
Jake Steele, junior
Center
Mason Randolph, senior
Tyler Keinath, senior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, junior
Miles Walker, sophomore
Right tackle
Hall Schmidt, junior
Daylon Metoyer, junior
Defense
Returning starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield
Departed starters (5): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickel Seyi Oladipo
Projected depth chart
Defensive end
Max Stege, junior
Lopez Sanusi, freshman
Nose tackle
David Latu, junior
Dion Washington, senior
Defensive tackle
Braxton Fely, senior
Michael Madrie, sophomore
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, junior
Malakai Williams, senior
Middle linebacker
Marco Notarainni, senior
Clay Martineau, sophomore
Weakside linebacker
Jake Ripp, junior
Chase Martin, junior
Cornerback
A’Marion McCoy, senior
Demetrius Freeney, junior
Cornerback
Jeremiah Earby, senior
Jaden Mickey, junior
Nickel
Davon Banks, senior
Derek Ganter Jr., sophomore OR Jaylen Webb, junior
Free safety
Ty Benefield, junior
Boen Phelps, sophomore
Strong safety
Zion Washington, senior
Samuel Brooks, junior
Special teams
Returning starters: None
Departed starters (4): Placekicker Jonah Dalmas; Kickoff specialist Taren Schive; Punter James Ferguson-Morgan; Returner Cooper Jones
Projected depth chart
Placekicker
Colton Boomer, junior
Jarrett Reeser, junior
Kickoff specialist
Evan Kiely, sophomore
Colton Boomer, junior
Punter
Oscar Doyle, sophomore
Roland Podesta, freshman
Returner
Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior
Dylan Riley, sophomore OR Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior