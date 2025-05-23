Boise State Broncos ON SI

2025 Boise State projected depth chart

Broncos have NFL players to replace on both sides of the ball  

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter.
Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State reached new heights during the 2024 season by winning a second straight Mountain West Conference title and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

As the Broncos prepare to enter their final MWC season, several key players on both sides of the ball must be replaced, including running back Ashton Jeanty (Las Vegas Raiders) and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (Detroit Lions).

Boise State Broncos on SI already broke down the projected offensive and defensive starters heading into the summer. 

Now we will take a look at the Broncos’ projected depth chart on offense, defense and special teams. 

Offense

Returning starters (7): Quarterback Maddux Madsen; Wide receiver Latrell Caples; Tight end Matt Lauter; Left tackle Kage Casey; Center Mason Randolph; Right guard Roger Carreon; Right tackle Hall Schmidt

Departed starters (4): Running back Ashton Jeanty; Wide receiver Cam Camper; Wide receiver Prince Strachan; Left guard Ben Dooley

Projected depth chart

Quarterback 

Maddux Madsen, junior

Kaleb Annett, freshman 

Running back 

Sire Gaines, freshman

Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior OR Breezy Dubar

X receiver

Chris Marshall, junior

Chase Penry, senior

F receiver

Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior

Ben Ford, senior

Z receiver

Cam Bates, sophomore

Austin Bolt, sixth-year senior

Tight end

Matt Lauter, senior

Matt Wagner, sophomore 

Left tackle

Kage Casey, junior

Kyle Cox, sophomore

Left guard

Zach Holmes, senior

Jake Steele, junior

Center

Mason Randolph, senior

Tyler Keinath, senior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, junior

Miles Walker, sophomore

Right tackle

Hall Schmidt, junior

Daylon Metoyer, junior

Defense

Returning starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield

Departed starters (5): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickel Seyi Oladipo

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, junior

Lopez Sanusi, freshman 

Nose tackle

David Latu, junior

Dion Washington, senior

Defensive tackle

Braxton Fely, senior

Michael Madrie, sophomore 

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, junior

Malakai Williams, senior

Middle linebacker

Marco Notarainni, senior

Clay Martineau, sophomore

Weakside linebacker

Jake Ripp, junior

Chase Martin, junior

Cornerback

A’Marion McCoy, senior

Demetrius Freeney, junior

Cornerback

Jeremiah Earby, senior

Jaden Mickey, junior

Nickel

Davon Banks, senior

Derek Ganter Jr., sophomore OR Jaylen Webb, junior

Free safety

Ty Benefield, junior

Boen Phelps, sophomore 

Strong safety

Zion Washington, senior

Samuel Brooks, junior

Special teams

Returning starters: None

Departed starters (4): Placekicker Jonah Dalmas; Kickoff specialist Taren Schive; Punter James Ferguson-Morgan; Returner Cooper Jones

Projected depth chart

Placekicker 

Colton Boomer, junior

Jarrett Reeser, junior 

Kickoff specialist 

Evan Kiely, sophomore 

Colton Boomer, junior

Punter 

Oscar Doyle, sophomore 

Roland Podesta, freshman 

Returner 

Malik Sherrod, sixth-year senior

Dylan Riley, sophomore OR Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football