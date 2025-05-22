Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State’s projected defensive starters for 2025 season

Broncos have holes to fill at all three levels

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield.
Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boise State reached new heights during the 2024 season by winning a second straight Mountain West Conference title and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. 

As the Broncos prepare to enter their final MWC season, several key players on both sides of the ball must be replaced. 

Here is a look at Boise State’s projected starting lineup on defense heading into the summer. 

Projected starting defense

Returning starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield

Departed starters (5): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickel Seyi Oladipo

Defensive end: Max Stege, junior

Stege recorded 14 total tackles and three sacks in a reserve role last season. He is slated to take over for Ahmed Hassanein, who is now with the Detroit Lions. 

Nose tackle: David Latu, junior

A transfer portal addition from BYU, Latu was a spring practice standout up front. He could share the nose tackle role with fellow transfer Dion Washington. 

Defensive tackle: Braxton Fely, senior

Fely notched 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks a season ago en route to second-team all-MWC honors. He briefly entered the transfer portal during spring practice but opted to return to Boise State for his final season. 

Edge rusher: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, junior

Virgin-Morgan led Boise State in sacks as a sophomore with 10 and was voted first-team all-MWC. He is the top returning player on the Broncos’ defense and a 2026 NFL Draft prospect

Middle linebacker: Marco Notarainni, senior

Notarainni also received first-team all-MWC honors last season after recording 60 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. He is the vocal leader of Boise State’s defense. 

Weakside linebacker: Jake Ripp, junior

Ripp has bounced between edge rusher and linebacker during his time at Boise State. The versatile athlete could take over for Andrew Simpson, who transferred to North Carolina

Cornerback: A’Marion McCoy, senior

McCoy was a breakout performer last season with 60 total tackles and a pick-six. He projects to be the Broncos’ No. 1 corner in 2025. 

Cornerback: Jeremiah Earby, senior

Earby started all 14 games at corner as a junior. The veteran could share time with Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey this fall. 

Nickel: Davon Banks, senior

Banks was a key reserve last season who recorded 35 total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups. He is expected to take over for Seyi Oladipo at nickel. 

Free safety: Ty Benefield, junior

An honorable mention all-MWC pick as a sophomore, Benefield led the team with 82 total tackles and two interceptions. He may also see time on offense in 2025 at wide receiver. 

Strong safety: Zion Washington, senior

Washington was a key contributor last season who had 67 total tackles and six pass breakups. He is a versatile defensive back who is likely to stick at strong safety as a senior. 

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

