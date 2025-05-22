Boise State’s projected defensive starters for 2025 season
Boise State reached new heights during the 2024 season by winning a second straight Mountain West Conference title and making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
As the Broncos prepare to enter their final MWC season, several key players on both sides of the ball must be replaced.
Here is a look at Boise State’s projected starting lineup on defense heading into the summer.
Projected starting defense
Returning starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely; Edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan; Linebacker Marco Notarainni; Cornerback A’Marion McCoy; Cornerback Jeremiah Earby; Safety Ty Benefield
Departed starters (5): Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein; Nose tackle Herbert Gums; Linebacker Andrew Simpson; Safety Alexander Teubner; Nickel Seyi Oladipo
Defensive end: Max Stege, junior
Stege recorded 14 total tackles and three sacks in a reserve role last season. He is slated to take over for Ahmed Hassanein, who is now with the Detroit Lions.
Nose tackle: David Latu, junior
A transfer portal addition from BYU, Latu was a spring practice standout up front. He could share the nose tackle role with fellow transfer Dion Washington.
Defensive tackle: Braxton Fely, senior
Fely notched 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks a season ago en route to second-team all-MWC honors. He briefly entered the transfer portal during spring practice but opted to return to Boise State for his final season.
Edge rusher: Jayden Virgin-Morgan, junior
Virgin-Morgan led Boise State in sacks as a sophomore with 10 and was voted first-team all-MWC. He is the top returning player on the Broncos’ defense and a 2026 NFL Draft prospect.
Middle linebacker: Marco Notarainni, senior
Notarainni also received first-team all-MWC honors last season after recording 60 total tackles and 3.5 sacks. He is the vocal leader of Boise State’s defense.
Weakside linebacker: Jake Ripp, junior
Ripp has bounced between edge rusher and linebacker during his time at Boise State. The versatile athlete could take over for Andrew Simpson, who transferred to North Carolina.
Cornerback: A’Marion McCoy, senior
McCoy was a breakout performer last season with 60 total tackles and a pick-six. He projects to be the Broncos’ No. 1 corner in 2025.
Cornerback: Jeremiah Earby, senior
Earby started all 14 games at corner as a junior. The veteran could share time with Notre Dame transfer Jaden Mickey this fall.
Nickel: Davon Banks, senior
Banks was a key reserve last season who recorded 35 total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups. He is expected to take over for Seyi Oladipo at nickel.
Free safety: Ty Benefield, junior
An honorable mention all-MWC pick as a sophomore, Benefield led the team with 82 total tackles and two interceptions. He may also see time on offense in 2025 at wide receiver.
Strong safety: Zion Washington, senior
Washington was a key contributor last season who had 67 total tackles and six pass breakups. He is a versatile defensive back who is likely to stick at strong safety as a senior.