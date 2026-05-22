3 biggest concerns for Boise State football in 2026

In just over a month, Boise State and four other Mountain West programs will officially join the Pac-12.

The Broncos wrapped up their run in the MWC with three consecutive titles, including a College Football Playoff berth in 2024.

Here are the three biggest concerns for Boise State as the program aims to capture a fourth straight conference championship.

1. Downfield passing game

The Broncos once again fielded a solid offense in 2025, ranking 24th nationally in total offense (424 yards per game) and 47th in scoring offense (29.9 points per game). It was a statistically balanced attack that landed in the top 50 in rushing (No. 37, 179.1 yards per game) and passing (No. 49, 244.9 yards per game).

Despite the numbers, Boise State’s passing offense was inconsistent last year and often vanished against quality defenses. The Broncos also struggled to throw the ball down the field, generating just three passing plays of 50 or more yards last season—one of which was a Dylan Riley 75-yard screen pass touchdown reception.

With quarterback Maddux Madsen returning for his third year as the full-time starter, Boise State’s downfield passing game must take a big step forward in 2026. The Broncos also need better play from a wide receiver group that features returnees Cam Bates and Ben Ford and exciting newcomers Terrious Favors, Rasean Jones, Darren Morris and Akeem Wright.

2. Difficult early-season schedule

Boise State has a manageable closing stretch to its 2026 schedule, but the Broncos will be tested out of the gates during the non-conference season and Pac-12 play.

It all starts with a Week 1 trip to Oregon, which has reached the CFP in back-to-back seasons under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks return Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore and several other impact players.

The Broncos also have tricky non-conference matchups against Memphis (Sept. 12 at Albertsons Stadium) and Western Michigan (Sept. 26 at Waldo Stadium), the reigning MAC champion. After opening Pac-12 play at home against Utah State, Boise State has back-to-back road games at Fresno State and Washington State.

Outside of a Sept. 19 home matchup with FCS South Dakota, Boise State could be tested in six of its first seven games to begin the year.

3. Coaching staff turnover

Head coach Spencer Danielson retained nearly every assistant following the program’s 2024 CFP run, but the Broncos lost three coaches after the 2025 season: co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tyler Stockton (Michigan), cornerbacks coach Demario Warren (BYU) and wide receivers coach Matt Miller (Washington State).

Danielson filled the vacancies with Terrence Brown (co-defensive coordinator, defensive backs) and Alvis Whitted (pass game coordinator, wide receivers) while promoting Frank Maile to defensive line coach.

Wide receiver and defensive back and two of the least experienced positions on Boise State’s roster, but the early returns on Brown and Whitted have been positive. Fall camp will be important for both groups heading into the new Pac-12.