Will a go-to receiver emerge for Boise State, returning quarterback Maddux Madsen?

A new era of Boise State football is just around the corner.

After capturing three straight Mountain West titles with a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, the Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State on July 1.

Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the five biggest questions for the Broncos ahead of their 2026 opener at Oregon.

We’ll kick off the series with a breakdown of the rebuilt receivers room.

5. Will a No. 1 wide receiver emerge?

The Broncos haven’t produced a 1,000-yard receiver since Khalil Shakir in 2021. Shakir, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills, caught 77 passes for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

Eric McAlister (2023) and Cam Camper (2024) were both clear No. 1 options for Boise State, but quarterback Maddux Madsen lacked a go-to receiver last year as the Broncos’ passing game took a step backwards.

Boise State’s top four pass-catchers from last season—receivers Latrell Caples, Chris Marshall and Chase Penry and tight end Matt Lauter—and receivers coach Matt Miller have all moved on, leaving plenty of questions heading into the summer.

“We’ve got a lot to prove this year,” sophomore Quinton Brown told local media during spring practice. “Last year we had a big thing over our heads about how we can’t catch and all that extra stuff. That’s not the case. We’re going to be better this year as a group and I’m going to be better as a leader.”

Brown (six catches, 122 yards, two touchdowns), senior Ben Ford (21 catches, 325 yards, five TDs) and junior Cam Bates (17 catches, 302 yards, one TD) all played significant snaps last season. Ford did not participate in spring practice after suffering a knee injury in October but is expected to be available this fall.

The Broncos added a pair of potential instant impact transfers in seniors Akeem Wright (De Anza College) and Darren Morris (Southern University) and high-profile freshmen Rasean Jones and Terrious Favors.

Jones was a spring practice standout who could be a Day 1 starter for the Broncos.

“He is very unique,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Jones during spring practice. “I don’t know if we’ve had somebody at the receiver position that has that combination of speed, size, strength, maturity at a young age.”

The 6-foot-2, 199-pound Jones could be the team’s leading receiver as a true freshman. Bates and Ford, if healthy, have also produced during their Boise State careers.

The Broncos have several intriguing options at receiver heading into 2026. Preseason camp will be integral for a rebuilt group under new receivers coach Alvis Whitted.