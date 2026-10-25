3 instant takeaways from No. 21 Boise State’s gut-check victory over Washington State

No. 21 Boise State found itself in a dogfight through three quarters against Washington State on Saturday, but the Broncos outscored the Cougars 21-0 in the final period to secure a 31-10 Pac-12 road victory.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0), who have now won six straight games, sit atop the Pac-12 standings with Oregon State (5-2, 3-0). The Beavers were idle this week.

Dylan Riley paced Boise State, which picked up its first win at Martin Stadium in program history, with 13 carries for 128 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Cougars (1-7, 0-4) mustered just 244 yards of total offense, including 53 on the ground.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s victory.

1. Broncos rally to escape disaster in Pullman

One week after falling behind 27-3 en route to a blowout 48-30 loss at Oregon State, the Cougars came out swinging against Boise State.



The Washington State defense largely held up against the Broncos’ dangerous running attack through two and a half quarters and pulled even at 10-all on a Jack Stevens 47-yard field goal midway through the third.



Boise State answered with its best drive of the game, a methodical 15-play, 70-yard march that culminated with a six-yard touchdown pass from Maddux Madsen to Cam Bates. Boen Phelps picked off Washington State quarterback Owen Eshelman on the ensuing drive, and Riley ripped off a 33-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos up 24-10.



Riley later sealed the game with a 72-yard explosion up the right side with 6:26 remaining. Prior to Riley’s two touchdowns, the junior speedster had just 10 carries for 22 yards.



The Broncos overcame several earlier mistakes, including two costly pass interference calls and a Jeremyah Lane muffed punt that was recovered by teammate De’Shawn Toilolo.



But as it usually does, the physical Boise State ground attack got stronger as the game progressed. The Broncos ended the game with 37 carries for 258 yards.

2. Owen Eshelman held in check

Owen Eshelman shined in his first career start at Oregon State, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball 15 times for 136 yards and another score.



The Broncos were ready for Eshelman’s legs and limited the redshirt freshman to 33 yards on 23 carries, including four sacks.



Eshelman finished 21 of 40 passing for 191 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The much-maligned Boise State secondary allowed just one explosive gain, a 26-yard pass to Jack Pedersen.



Boise State executed defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s game plan to perfection.

3. Can we fast-forward to Nov. 14?

The Pac-12 may have the clearest top-two of any FBS conference with Boise State and Oregon State.



The Beavers, who were off this week after ripping off five straight wins, will travel to Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14 for the most anticipated game of the Pac-12 regular season.



Oregon State has the top passing offense in the Pac-12 while Boise State prefers to gash opponents on the ground. Both defenses are sturdy with strong pass rushes and physical players at all three levels.



The Broncos and Beavers have two other games to play before the showdown in Boise, but it’s hard to imagine either team faltering in the meantime. The winner will likely host the loser in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 4 for a College Football Playoff berth.



Nov. 14 can’t get here soon enough.