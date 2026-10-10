3 keys for Boise State to end its losing streak against rival Fresno State

The Milk Can trophy will be on the line when No. 23 Boise State travels to Fresno State for a highly anticipated Pac-12 rivalry matchup on Saturday.

Kickoff between the Broncos (4-1, 1-0) and Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in Fresno.

Fresno State has won three straight matchups in the rivalry series, including a 30-7 rout last year at Albertsons Stadium.

“They play stingy defense,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Bulldogs. “They disguise well, they play really, really hard. They take the ball away on defense, they protect it at a high level on offense. … They’re playing really, really good football.”

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is favored by seven points on the road.

Both teams have won four straight games entering Saturday’s matchup with College Football Playoff implications.

Here are three things the Broncos must do to avoid the upset and bring the Milk Can trophy back to Boise.

1. Handle the crowd

The Broncos weren’t fazed by sellout crowds at Oregon and Western Michigan, but the hostility will be at a different level on Saturday.



Fresno State, which holds a 6-6 all-time record against Boise State at home, has won three of the last four meetings between the teams at Valley Children’s Stadium.



“They have one of the top home-game atmospheres in our conference,” Danielson said of Fresno State’s Red Wave crowd. “Have played there multiple times, and it’s a tough place to play.”



The Broncos need to block out the noise and keep their focus on the field.

2. Prevent explosive plays

Surrendering explosive plays has been Boise State’s biggest issue throughout the 2026 season.



Through five games, the Broncos have allowed 14 plays of 40 or more yards. Utah State’s anemic passing attack connected on four plays of 20-plus yards last week, including a 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that briefly made things interesting.



Fresno State has two running backs who can rip off long runs in Rayshon Luke and Bryson Donelson. The passing game has become more explosive with first-year starting quarterback Jayden Mandal finding Josiah Freeman and others for big gains.



Preventing explosive plays should be priority No. 1 for the Boise State defense.

3. Protect the ball

The Bulldogs’ sturdy defense has forced two or more turnovers in four of their five games.



Boise State, meanwhile, is tied for 20th nationally with just three total turnovers on the season. Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen doesn’t have a single giveaway with 12 total touchdowns.



If the trend continues on Saturday, Boise State should be in good shape to snap its losing streak against the Bulldogs.



• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.