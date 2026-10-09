How to watch No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, game time, announcers, predictions

One of the biggest rivalries in the new Pac-12 will be contested on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Boise State (4-1, 1-0) will attempt to snap a three-game skid against Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. The battle for the Milk Can trophy will air live on The CW.

The Bulldogs routed Boise State on the road last season, 30-7, for their third straight victory in the series.

“Fresno State has absolutely played us at a very, very high level, and that has to change,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday.

Both teams enter the weekend on four-game winning streaks.

Boise State opened the season with a 34-27 loss at No. 13 Oregon while the Bulldogs were blanked on the road at No. 19 USC in Week 1, 39-0.

Since the USC loss, Fresno State has averaged 34.8 points per game offensively while allowing 10.8.

“It’s a really, really good football team,” Danielson said of the Bulldogs. “A lot of respect for (head coach Matt) Entz, his coordinators, his players, and they’re playing at a really, really high level. They’ve won four straight games, and have really dominated four straight games, and it’s one of the best teams we’ll see all season.”

Fresno State junior quarterback Jayden Mandal has completed 91 of 137 passes (66 percent) for 1,034 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. He has also been a factor on the ground with 35 carries for 109 yards and a TD.

Just like Boise State, the Bulldogs have a two-headed monster at running back with Rayshon Luke (42 carries, 286 yards, one touchdown) and Bryson Donelson (48 carries, 206 yards, four touchdowns). Luke exited last week’s victory over Washington State with a concussion but is good to go for Saturday.

The Broncos will also have star running backs Dylan Riley (108 carries, 685 yards, five touchdowns) and Sire Gaines (45 carries, 234 yards, three total TDs) available against Fresno State. Gaines missed the previous two games with a wrist injury while Riley is the national leader in rushing yards.

Boise State leading receiver Rasean Jones is questionable to play due to an undisclosed head injury.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. FRESNO STATE

Who: Boise State will look to snap a three-game losing streak against rival Fresno State

When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Valley Children’s Stadium | Fresno, California

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW

Announcers: Rick Allen (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst), Michael Bumpus (sideline reporter)

Betting line: Boise State -6.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 26, Fresno State 16

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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