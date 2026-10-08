Boise State receives overwhelming support in latest College Football Playoff projections

In the lead-up to a massive road rivalry matchup with Fresno State, No. 23 Boise State continues to be a popular pick to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

The Broncos (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who have won four straight games following a Week 1 loss to No. 13 Oregon, were selected as the No. 12 seed for the CFP in seven of eight Week 6 college football bowl projections.

College Football News was the lone dissenter with James Madison as the No. 12 seed. College Football News still projected Boise State to win the Pac-12 and face Arizona State in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Boise State reached the CFP for the first time in program history during the 2024 season.

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Texas State

Holiday Bowl: Duke vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Fresno State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama

Frisco Football Classic: Memphis vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Brett McMurphy, On3

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama

First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Texas State

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

Armed Forces Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas

First Responder Bowl: Washington vs. Texas State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: Army vs. Colorado State

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Ohio State

Frisco Bowl: Louisiana vs. Oregon State

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. San Diego State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington

Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Puerto Rico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force

Erick Smith, USA Today

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama

Hawaii Bowl: Washington State vs. Louisiana

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Puerto Rico Bowl: UMass vs. Colorado State

College Football News

Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Boise State

Puerto Rico Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Oregon State