Boise State receives overwhelming support in latest College Football Playoff projections
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In the lead-up to a massive road rivalry matchup with Fresno State, No. 23 Boise State continues to be a popular pick to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12), who have won four straight games following a Week 1 loss to No. 13 Oregon, were selected as the No. 12 seed for the CFP in seven of eight Week 6 college football bowl projections.
College Football News was the lone dissenter with James Madison as the No. 12 seed. College Football News still projected Boise State to win the Pac-12 and face Arizona State in the Poinsettia Bowl.
Boise State reached the CFP for the first time in program history during the 2024 season.
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 6 of the 2026 college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Texas State
Holiday Bowl: Duke vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Fresno State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama
Frisco Football Classic: Memphis vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State
Brett McMurphy, On3
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama
First Responder Bowl: UTSA vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Armed Forces Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
First Responder Bowl: Washington vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: Army vs. Colorado State
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Ohio State
Frisco Bowl: Louisiana vs. Oregon State
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. San Diego State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington
Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State
Puerto Rico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force
Erick Smith, USA Today
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama
Hawaii Bowl: Washington State vs. Louisiana
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Puerto Rico Bowl: UMass vs. Colorado State
College Football News
Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Boise State
Puerto Rico Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Oregon State
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob