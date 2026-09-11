3 matchups that will decide Boise State’s Week 2 game against Memphis

Coming off a strong showing at No. 6 Oregon, Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will kick off its home slate on Saturday against Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American).

The non-conference game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Albertsons Stadium.

Here are three matchups that will likely decide the outcome between two of the Group of 6’s top College Football Playoff contenders.

1. Boise State's offensive line vs. Memphis' defensive front

Outside of Oregon, Memphis may have the top defensive front Boise State will face in 2026.



Defensive ends Elijah Kinsler (11 total tackles, 3.5 sacks) and J’Mond Tapp (nine total tackles, 2.5 sacks) and defensive tackle Taylor Burton (five total tackles, 1.5 sacks) have all been productive this season.



“Vicious front four,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Tigers. “They do a really good job … and they’ve got a great mentality.”



The Broncos’ retooled offensive line mostly held up against Oregon, but the Ducks did record three sacks of Maddux Madsen and held Boise State to 93 rushing yards.



To pick up victory No. 1 of the 2026 season, the Broncos’ offensive line needs to win the battle up front.

2. Boise State's pass rush vs. Memphis' offensive tackles

For the majority of last week’s game, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had faced minimal pressure from the Broncos’ pass rush.



Boise State had just one sack with five total pressures. Moore took advantage of the clean pocket and completed 28 of 37 passes (76 percent) for 378 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.



“We’ve got to find a way to attack the protections better and get more QB hits, which was a point of emphasis going into the game,” Danielson said. “We didn’t execute and get it done. … We also have to win our one-on-one rushes.”



Memphis starts a pair of transfer offensive tackles in Riley McGehee (Arkansas State) and Aaron Karas (Colorado State).



The Broncos’ pass rush unit of Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Max Stege, Roman Caywood and Bol Bol should have more success this week against Memphis’ offensive tackles.

3. Boise State's secondary vs. Memphis' wide receivers

Junior quarterback Marcus Stokes has been solid through two games, competing 27 of 41 passes for 411 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.



The Memphis wide receiver corps features several big-play threats, including Stonka Burnside, Tychaun Chapman, Jemyri Davis, Jermane Hayes and Brady Kluse.



Boise State’s rebuilt secondary had an up-and-down day against the Ducks and will receive another stiff test on Saturday.



“We’ve got our hands full defensively in regards to how explosive they are,” Danielson said.