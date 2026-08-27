3 recruits Boise State needs to keep an eye on this fall

Boise State had a strong summer on the recruiting front, landing 12 of their 15 class of 2027 commitments in the month of June.

The small class currently ranks No. 75 nationally in the 247Sports team composite rankings. Fresno State is the Pac-12 leader for class of 2027 recruiting at No. 65, followed by San Diego State (No. 69), Washington State (No. 70), Oregon State (No. 72) and Colorado State (No. 74).

The Broncos already have a class of 2028 commitment from Willamette High School (Oregon) quarterback Zeke Thomas. Thomas is rated the No. 44 quarterback in the country in the composite rankings.

With Boise State’s 2026 season set to begin next weekend at second-ranked Oregon, here are three recruits the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson will be keeping an eye on this fall.

Class of 2027: J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup (Washington)

Boise State’s second-highest-ranked class of 2027 commitment with a composite grade of 87.33, Mitchell is a talented three-star athlete who is attracting plenty of Power Four attention entering his senior season.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Mitchell announced his commitment to Boise State on June 1 and received an offer from Washington later in the month. Mitchell also holds reported offers from BYU, California, Colorado State, Oregon State and Washington State, among numerous others.

Mitchell plays both ways for Puyallup, which will open its season on Sept. 4 at Idaho’s Rocky Mountain. The Grizzlies are once again stocked with Division I prospects.

Boise State is recruiting Mitchell as a wide receiver. Danielson and company will be working overtime to keep Mitchell away from the Power Four vultures.

Class of 2028: Brodie Scheinberg, quarterback, Davis (Utah)

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Scheinberg transferred from Southern California’s St. John Bosco to Davis during the offseason and has been an instant star in Utah. Through two games at Davis, Scheinberg is 45 of 73 passing (62 percent) for 404 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Scheinberg is rated the No. 48 quarterback recruit nationally and the No. 13 prospect in Utah by 247Sports. His early offers include Boise State, Minnesota, Oregon State, Purdue, SMU and Syracuse.

Blair Angulo of 247Sports reported that Scheinberg will visit the Broncos on Oct. 3.

Class of 2030: Moses Irwin, wide receiver, Bishop Kelly (Idaho)

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Irwin could be the highest-rated prospect in Idaho history by the end of his high school career.

The Bishop Kelly freshman already holds 18 Division I offers, including Auburn, Florida State, Texas A&M and Washington.

The Broncos have not extended an official offer to Irwin, but the electric receiver has set up a game day visit to Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 19 for the South Dakota game.

Irwin will be a prospect to monitor over the next four years in Idaho’s Class 5A.