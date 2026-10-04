3 takeaways from Boise State’s 37-18 rout of Utah State in Pac-12 debut

New league, same result for Boise State in Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against Utah State.

The 22nd-ranked Broncos (4-1, 1-0), who ended their 15-year run in the Mountain West with three straight championships, began Pac-12 play with a 37-18 rout of the Aggies (1-4, 0-1) at Albertsons Stadium.

It was Boise State’s 11th straight victory over Utah State and 27th consecutive win in a conference opener.

Here are three takeaways from the Broncos’ impressive performance on The Blue.

1. Broncos cruise in Pac-12 debut

Boise State did just about everything right in its first Pac-12 game.



The Broncos found the end zone on their first three drives to seize an early 21-0 lead. Following a rare Oscar Doyle punt, Jake Ripp returned a McCae Hillstead interception 21 yards to the end zone to make it a 28-7 game late in the opening half.



The balanced offense featured strong games from quarterback Maddux Madsen (17 of 21, 244 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers) and running back Dylan Riley (18 carries, 93 yards, two touchdowns). Madsen orchestrated a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 37-18 following a Utah State score.



Outside of a few defensive breakdowns, it was a complete performance for the Broncos against an overmatched opponent.

2. Freshmen receivers show their talent

Head coach Spencer Danielson was bullish on Boise State’s inexperienced wide receiver room throughout fall camp.



The addition of notable high school recruits Rasean Jones and Terrious Favors played a major role in Danielson’s confidence. Jones, a three-star local product from Rocky Mountain High School, immediately became Madsen’s go-to receiver while Favors needed a bit more time to acclimate.



With Cam Bates and Darren Morris sitting out Saturday’s game due to injury, Favors got his first college snaps against Utah State. The four-star recruit from Georgia’s Carver High School had a 10-yard carry on the opening drive.



Jones hauled in a 63-yard reception on Boise State’s third play from scrimmage and compiled five catches for 88 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit.



The future of the receiver room could not be brighter with Jones and Favors leading the way.

3. Explosive play issues resurface

The Boise State defense has largely performed well in 2026, but the Broncos continue to allow explosive plays on the ground and through the air.



Utah State running back Javen Jacobs gashed Boise State for gains of 46 and 64 yards in the opening half. The Aggies connected on four chunk pass plays, including a 31-yard touchdown connection between Grady Brosterhous and Eli Wood in the fourth quarter.



Jacobs finished the game with 10 carries for a career-high 139 yards and a receiving touchdown.



Through five games, the Broncos have surrendered 14 plays of 40 or more yards.



Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander must find a solution with upcoming matchups against the explosive offenses of Colorado State, Oregon State and Texas State.