Where Boise State lands in Pac-12 power rankings entering conference play
After four weeks of non-conference action, Pac-12 play is finally here for the rebuilt league’s eight football-playing members.
Boise State cracked the most recent AP Poll at No. 22 and remains the overwhelming favorite to capture the Pac-12 title. Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State and Texas State also have genuine Pac-12 championship game aspirations.
Here is the Week 5 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 32-7 road victory over Western Michigan (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 3-1, 0-0
Analysis: The Broncos enter Pac-12 play on a three-game winning streak after routing Western Michigan on the road. Dylan Riley ranks third nationally with 592 rushing yards.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
2. Oregon State
Last result: 33-7 road victory over UTEP (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 2-2, 0-0
Analysis: True freshman Jesse Legree, college football’s leading receiver with 585 yards and six touchdowns, has won all four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors this season. Braden Atkinson ranks third nationally in passing with 1,421 yards and 13 total TDs.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)
3. Fresno State
Last result: 38-24 home victory over Rice (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 3-1, 0-0
Analysis: Fresno State erased a 17-14 halftime deficit with a strong second-half performance against Rice. Quarterback Jayden Mandal had another productive game to supplement the Bulldogs’ potent rushing attack.
Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)
4. Texas State
Last result: 63-10 home victory over Incarnate Word (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 2-2, 0-0
Analysis: Brad Jackson fired five touchdowns—all in the first half—as the Bobcats took care of business against FCS Incarnate Word.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)
5. Colorado State
Last result: 59-45 road loss to UTSA (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 2-2, 0-0
Analysis: While the offense kept rolling with backup quarterback K’saan Farrar, Colorado State enters Pac-12 play with major concerns on defense.
Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)
6. Washington State
Last result: 34-24 home loss to Arizona (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 1-3, 0-0
Analysis: Washington State couldn’t hold an early 14-0 lead as Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita torched the Cougars for 297 yards passing and four touchdowns
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)
7. Utah State
Last result: 21-10 home victory over Troy (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 1-3, 0-0
Analysis: Quarterback Grady Brosterhous threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while running for 89 yards on 15 carries in a solid home win over Troy.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
8. San Diego State
Last result: 41-16 road loss to Toledo (Saturday, Sept. 26)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 1-3, 0-0
Analysis: Things keep getting worse for the spiraling Aztecs, who are now dealing with a mumps outbreak ahead of Pac-12 play.
Up next: Saturday vs. Texas State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob