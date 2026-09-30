Where Boise State lands in Pac-12 power rankings entering conference play

After four weeks of non-conference action, Pac-12 play is finally here for the rebuilt league’s eight football-playing members.

Boise State cracked the most recent AP Poll at No. 22 and remains the overwhelming favorite to capture the Pac-12 title. Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State and Texas State also have genuine Pac-12 championship game aspirations.

Here is the Week 5 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 32-7 road victory over Western Michigan (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 3-1, 0-0

Analysis: The Broncos enter Pac-12 play on a three-game winning streak after routing Western Michigan on the road. Dylan Riley ranks third nationally with 592 rushing yards.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. Oregon State

Last result: 33-7 road victory over UTEP (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 2-2, 0-0

Analysis: True freshman Jesse Legree, college football’s leading receiver with 585 yards and six touchdowns, has won all four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors this season. Braden Atkinson ranks third nationally in passing with 1,421 yards and 13 total TDs.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: 38-24 home victory over Rice (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 3-1, 0-0

Analysis: Fresno State erased a 17-14 halftime deficit with a strong second-half performance against Rice. Quarterback Jayden Mandal had another productive game to supplement the Bulldogs’ potent rushing attack.

Up next: Saturday at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

4. Texas State

Last result: 63-10 home victory over Incarnate Word (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 2-2, 0-0

Analysis: Brad Jackson fired five touchdowns—all in the first half—as the Bobcats took care of business against FCS Incarnate Word.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

5. Colorado State

Last result: 59-45 road loss to UTSA (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 2-2, 0-0

Analysis: While the offense kept rolling with backup quarterback K’saan Farrar, Colorado State enters Pac-12 play with major concerns on defense.

Up next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

6. Washington State

Last result: 34-24 home loss to Arizona (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 1-3, 0-0

Analysis: Washington State couldn’t hold an early 14-0 lead as Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita torched the Cougars for 297 yards passing and four touchdowns

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

7. Utah State

Last result: 21-10 home victory over Troy (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 1-3, 0-0

Analysis: Quarterback Grady Brosterhous threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while running for 89 yards on 15 carries in a solid home win over Troy.

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. San Diego State

Last result: 41-16 road loss to Toledo (Saturday, Sept. 26)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 1-3, 0-0

Analysis: Things keep getting worse for the spiraling Aztecs, who are now dealing with a mumps outbreak ahead of Pac-12 play.

Up next: Saturday vs. Texas State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)