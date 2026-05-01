4 remaining Boise State players who will define the 2026 season after NFL losses

Eight players from Boise State’s 2025 team have received NFL opportunities this offseason, leaving Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson with several roles to fill on both sides of the ball.

Boise State is bringing back six offensive starters and five on defense as the program transitions from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

Here are four returning players who will likely define the 2026 season for Boise State.

Cam Bates, junior, wide receiver

The Broncos’ passing game needs to take a major step forward next season, and Bates could be the go-to option returning quarterback Maddux Madsen has lacked the last two years.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Bates appeared in all 14 games with eight starts as a sophomore, recording 17 catches for 302 yards and three total touchdowns. Bates, one of the fastest players on Boise State’s roster, averaged nearly 18 yards per reception and 13 yards per carry.

If Bates emerges as a true No. 1 receiver, the Broncos’ offense will ascend to another level in 2026.

Maddux Madsen, senior, quarterback

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Madsen is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in Division I with 25 starts over the last two seasons.

Madsen missed three games due to injury last fall and was more productive as a sophomore (247 of 396 passing, 3,018 yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions) than as a junior (176 of 302, 2,334 yards, 18 TDs, nine interceptions).

If Madsen can stay healthy and improve his accuracy as a passer, Boise State should put up plenty of points next season.

Daylon Metoyer, senior, offensive tackle

Boise State will have new starters at center and left tackle in 2026, but the right side of the offensive line could be a strength with guard Roger Carreon and Metoyer back in the fold.

Metoyer was up-and-down last season at right tackle, starting 13 games and ranking second on the team with 908 offensive snaps. He was able to stay healthy as Carreon and center Mason Randolph battled injuries all year.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Metoyer needs to be a reliable all-around tackle for the Broncos this fall.

Boen Phelps, junior, linebacker

A former walk-on, Phelps emerged as a key piece of Boise State’s defense during his sophomore campaign. Phelps appeared in all 14 games with nine starts and tallied 66 total tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 215 Phelps is also a special teams standout who logged a team-best 233 snaps on special teams.

Of Boise State’s five leading tacklers from last season, only Phelps is back with the team. He will be the anchor of the Broncos’ defense heading into the Pac-12.