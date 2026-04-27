Projected Boise State depth chart after losing Kage Casey, others to NFL
As Boise State wrapped up spring practice on Saturday, three former Broncos landed with NFL teams.
Offensive lineman Kage Casey was selected in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tight end Matt Lauter (Las Vegas Raiders) and safety Zion Washington (Cleveland Browns) both agreed to free agent deals.
All three players were key starters last season as Boise State finished 9-5 overall while capturing a third straight Mountain West title. The Broncos and four other MWC programs are leaving for the Pac-12 on July 1.
Here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense heading into the summer.
Offense
Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer
Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, senior
Max Cutforth, junior OR Cash Herrera, freshman
Running back
Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore
Harry Stewart III, sophomore
X receiver
Rasean Jones, freshman
Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore OR Akeem Wright, senior
Slot receiver
Ben Ford, senior
Quinton Brown, sophomore
Z receiver
Cam Bates, junior
Darren Morris, senior
Tight end
Matt Wagner, junior
Troy Grizzle, sophomore
Left tackle
Tyler Ethridge, senior
Kyle Cox, junior
Left guard
Carson Rasmussen, junior
Jake Steele, senior
Center
Jason Steele, junior
Zander Esty, junior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, senior
Stewart Taufa, freshman
Right tackle
Daylon Metoyer, senior
Jacob Tracy, freshman
Defense
Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, nickelback Jaden Mickey
Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington
Projected depth chart
Defensive end
Max Stege, senior
Sterling Lane II, senior
Nose tackle
David Latu, senior
Lopez Sanusi, sophomore
Defensive tackle
Michael Madrie, junior
Mikaio Edward, junior
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior
Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore
Middle linebacker
Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore
Logan Brantley, junior OR Samuel Brooks, senior
Weakside linebacker
Boen Phelps, junior
Jake Ripp, junior
Cornerback
JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior
Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior
Cornerback
Sherrod Smith, junior
Cam Jamerson, freshman
Nickel
Jaden Mickey, senior
Travis Anderson, sophomore
Safety
Derek Ganter Jr., junior
Josiah Alanis, freshman
Safety
Roman Tillmon, junior OR Kyle Hall, junior
Arthur de Boachie, sophomore
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob