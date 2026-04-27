Projected Boise State depth chart after losing Kage Casey, others to NFL

As Boise State wrapped up spring practice on Saturday, three former Broncos landed with NFL teams.

Offensive lineman Kage Casey was selected in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tight end Matt Lauter (Las Vegas Raiders) and safety Zion Washington (Cleveland Browns) both agreed to free agent deals.

All three players were key starters last season as Boise State finished 9-5 overall while capturing a third straight Mountain West title. The Broncos and four other MWC programs are leaving for the Pac-12 on July 1.

Here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense heading into the summer.

Offense

Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer

Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph

Projected depth chart

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, senior

Max Cutforth, junior OR Cash Herrera, freshman

Running back

Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore

Harry Stewart III, sophomore

X receiver

Rasean Jones, freshman

Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore OR Akeem Wright, senior

Slot receiver

Ben Ford, senior

Quinton Brown, sophomore

Z receiver

Cam Bates, junior

Darren Morris, senior

Tight end

Matt Wagner, junior

Troy Grizzle, sophomore

Left tackle

Tyler Ethridge, senior

Kyle Cox, junior

Left guard

Carson Rasmussen, junior

Jake Steele, senior

Center

Jason Steele, junior

Zander Esty, junior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, senior

Stewart Taufa, freshman

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, senior

Jacob Tracy, freshman

Defense

Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, nickelback Jaden Mickey

Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, senior

Sterling Lane II, senior

Nose tackle

David Latu, senior

Lopez Sanusi, sophomore

Defensive tackle

Michael Madrie, junior

Mikaio Edward, junior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore

Middle linebacker

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore

Logan Brantley, junior OR Samuel Brooks, senior

Weakside linebacker

Boen Phelps, junior

Jake Ripp, junior

Cornerback

JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior

Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior

Cornerback

Sherrod Smith, junior

Cam Jamerson, freshman

Nickel

Jaden Mickey, senior

Travis Anderson, sophomore

Safety

Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Josiah Alanis, freshman

Safety

Roman Tillmon, junior OR Kyle Hall, junior

Arthur de Boachie, sophomore