Skip to main content
Boise State Broncos ON SI

Projected Boise State depth chart after losing Kage Casey, others to NFL

Casey selected in fourth round by Denver Broncos
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) celebrates with quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State running back Dylan Riley (24) celebrates with quarterback Maddux Madsen. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In this story:

Boise State BroncosLas Vegas RaidersDenver BroncosCleveland Browns

As Boise State wrapped up spring practice on Saturday, three former Broncos landed with NFL teams. 

Offensive lineman Kage Casey was selected in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tight end Matt Lauter (Las Vegas Raiders) and safety Zion Washington (Cleveland Browns) both agreed to free agent deals

All three players were key starters last season as Boise State finished 9-5 overall while capturing a third straight Mountain West title. The Broncos and four other MWC programs are leaving for the Pac-12 on July 1. 

Here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense heading into the summer.

Offense 

Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer

Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph

Projected depth chart

Quarterback 

Maddux Madsen, senior

Max Cutforth, junior OR Cash Herrera, freshman 

Running back 

Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore 

Harry Stewart III, sophomore 

X receiver

Rasean Jones, freshman

Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore OR Akeem Wright, senior

Slot receiver

Ben Ford, senior

Quinton Brown, sophomore 

Z receiver

Cam Bates, junior

Darren Morris, senior

Tight end

Matt Wagner, junior

Troy Grizzle, sophomore

Left tackle

Tyler Ethridge, senior

Kyle Cox, junior

Left guard

Carson Rasmussen, junior

Jake Steele, senior

Center

Jason Steele, junior

Zander Esty, junior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, senior

Stewart Taufa, freshman

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, senior

Jacob Tracy, freshman 

Defense

Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, nickelback Jaden Mickey

Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, senior

Sterling Lane II, senior

Nose tackle

David Latu, senior 

Lopez Sanusi, sophomore 

Defensive tackle

Michael Madrie, junior

Mikaio Edward, junior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore 

Middle linebacker

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore 

Logan Brantley, junior OR Samuel Brooks, senior 

Weakside linebacker

Boen Phelps, junior

Jake Ripp, junior

Cornerback

JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior

Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior

Cornerback

Sherrod Smith, junior

Cam Jamerson, freshman 

Nickel

Jaden Mickey, senior

Travis Anderson, sophomore 

Safety 

Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Josiah Alanis, freshman 

Safety 

Roman Tillmon, junior OR Kyle Hall, junior 

Arthur de Boachie, sophomore

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Share on XFollow The_Real_Bob
Home/Football