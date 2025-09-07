AP poll: Boise State receives no votes for second straight week
After routing Eastern Washington on Friday, Boise State (1-1) earned no votes in the latest Coaches poll, which was unveiled on Sunday.
The Week 3 edition of the AP poll was also released on Sunday, and Boise State received no votes for the second straight week.
The Broncos began the season at No. 25 in the AP poll but tumbled out after a 34-7 road loss at South Florida. It was the first time Boise State was not included in the AP top 25 since Week 3 of the 2024 season.
Boise State bounced back emphatically on Friday with 637 yards of total offense against the Eagles.
South Florida (2-0) of the American Conference picked up its second straight ranked win on Saturday by taking down Florida on the road, 18-16. The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with a 15-9 lead and secured the victory on a walk-off 20-yard field goal by Nico Gramatica.
After bagging two ranked wins to open the season, South Florida entered the AP poll at No. 18.
No other Group of Five teams cracked the Week 3 edition of the AP top 25.
Tulane (nine votes), Navy (two) and Memphis (one) of the American all received votes, as did Mountain West contender UNLV (five). The Rebels held on to defeat UCLA, 30-23, on Saturday.
Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two MWC championship games.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Penn State, LSU, Oregon and Miami.
Florida, which entered the week ranked No. 13, fell out of the top 25 after the South Florida loss.
Here is the full Week 3 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (57, Big Ten)
2. Penn State (5, Big Ten)
3. LSU (2, SEC)
4. Oregon (1, Big Ten)
5. Miami (ACC)
6. Georgia (SEC)
7. Texas (SEC)
8. Notre Dame (Independent)
9. Illinois (Big Ten)
10. Florida State (ACC)
11. South Carolina (SEC)
12. Clemson (ACC)
13. Oklahoma (SEC)
14. Iowa State (Big 12)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Texas A&M (SEC)
17. Ole Miss (SEC)
18. South Florida (American)
19. Alabama (SEC)
20. Utah (Big 12)
21. Texas Tech (Big 12)
22. Indiana (Big Ten)
23. Michigan (Big Ten)
24. Auburn (SEC)
25. Missouri (SEC)
Dropped out: No. 12 Arizona State (Big 12); No. 13 Florida (SEC); No. 17 SMU (ACC)
Others receiving votes: Arizona State (Big 12) 94, BYU (Big 12) 92, Georgia Tech (ACC) 78, Florida (SEC) 70, USC (Big Ten) 64, TCU (Big 12) 58, Mississippi State (SEC) 52, Louisville (ACC) 49, SMU (ACC) 26, Nebraska (Big Ten) 10, Tulane (American) 9, Baylor (Big 12) 7, UNLV (MWC) 5, Pittsburgh (ACC) 3, Navy (American) 2, Memphis (American) 1, Vanderbilt (SEC) 1.