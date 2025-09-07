Coaches poll: Boise State remains unranked after Eastern Washington win
Boise State got back on track Friday night with a 51-14 victory over Eastern Washington at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (1-1), who began the season at No. 25 in the Coaches poll, fell out of the top 25 last week after suffering a 34-7 loss to South Florida.
The latest edition of the Coaches poll was released on Sunday, and Boise State received zero votes for the second straight week.
The Broncos are off next week before opening Mountain West play on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Air Force (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time.
South Florida (2-0) cracked the top 25 at No. 23 after upsetting Florida on the road, 18-16. The Bulls held a 15-9 lead entering the fourth quarter and won the game on a walk-off 20-yard field goal by Nico Gramatica.
South Florida is the Group of Five’s lone representative in the Coaches poll. Fellow American Conference members Tulane (55), Navy (16) and Memphis (11) all received votes. UNLV, which has fallen to Boise State in the last two MWC championship games, earned three votes after taking down UCLA, 30-23.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, topped the latest Coaches poll for the second straight week. The Buckeyes opened their season with a 14-7 victory over Texas and shut out Grambling State on Saturday, 70-0.
Penn State earned the No. 2 spot in the coaches poll, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Texas, Notre Dame, Illinois and South Carolina.
Arizona State dropped from No. 10 to No. 24 after suffering a 24-20 loss at Mississippi State. Florida tumbled all the way out of the poll.
Here is the full Week 3 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (62, Big Ten)
2. Penn State (4, Big Ten)
3. Georgia (SEC)
4. LSU (1, SEC)
5. Oregon (Big Ten)
6. Miami (ACC)
7. Texas (SEC)
8. Notre Dame (Independent)
9. Illinois (Big Ten)
10. South Carolina (SEC)
11. Clemson (ACC)
12. Florida State (ACC)
13. Ole Miss (SEC)
14. Iowa State (Big 12)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Oklahoma (SEC)
17. Texas A&M (SEC)
18. Alabama (SEC)
19. Indiana (Big Ten)
20. Texas Tech (Big 12)
21. Utah (Big 12)
22. Michigan (Big Ten)
23. South Florida (American)
24. Arizona State (Big 12)
25. BYU (Big 12)
Schools dropped out: No. 15 Florida (SEC); No. 16 SMU (ACC)
Others receiving votes: Missouri (SEC) 142; Louisville (ACC) 88; USC (Big Ten) 87; SMU (ACC) 87; Florida (SEC) 68; Auburn (SEC) 57; Tulane (American) 55; TCU (Big 12) 36; Georgia Tech (ACC) 26; Nebraska (Big Ten) 19; Navy (American) 16; Washington (Big Ten) 15; Mississippi State (SEC) 15; Memphis (American) 11; Baylor (Big 12) 9; Vanderbilt (SEC) 7; Kansas (Big 12) 4; UNLV (MWC) 3; Pittsburgh (ACC) 1; North Carolina State (ACC) 1