AP poll: Boise State unranked for first time since last September
Voters in the Coaches poll were not impressed with Boise State’s performance last week at South Florida.
The Broncos (0-1) didn’t receive a single vote in the Coaches poll after surrendering 34 unanswered points in a 34-7 loss to the Bulls.
The Week 2 edition of the AP poll was also released on Tuesday, and AP voters gave the same penalty to Boise State.
For the first time since Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, Boise State did not crack the AP top 25. The Broncos, who also earned zero votes in the Week 2 AP poll, began the 2025 season at No. 25 in the rankings.
Boise State entered the AP poll for the first time since 2020 last September following a blowout win over Portland State. The Broncos finished the season at No. 8, the program’s highest final ranking since 2011.
The preseason favorite in the Mountain West, Boise State was thoroughly outplayed in all three phases last week at South Florida. The Broncos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Friday against FCS opponent Eastern Washington (0-1).
Just like the Coaches poll, Ohio State moved up to No. 1 following a 14-7 home victory over Texas. The Buckeyes are the defending national champions.
Penn State remained at No. 2 in the AP poll with LSU, Georgia and Miami rounding out the top five.
Notre Dame, which is set to host Boise State on Oct. 4, dropped to No. 9 after suffering a 27-24 loss to the Hurricanes.
No Group of Five teams were included in the AP top 25. South Florida received the most votes among Group of Five teams at 25, followed by Tulane (18), James Madison (4), Liberty (4), UNLV (4), Navy (2) and Memphis (2).
No future Pac-12 members received a vote in the AP poll.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the Mountain West next summer to join current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
Here is the full Week 2 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (55)
2. Penn State (7)
3. LSU (3)
4. Georgia
5. Miami
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Clemson
9. Notre Dame
10. South Carolina
11. Illinois
12. Arizona State
13. Florida
14. Florida State
15. Michigan
16. Iowa State
17. SMU
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Ole Miss
21. Alabama
22. Tennessee
23. Indiana
24. Texas Tech
25. Utah
Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.