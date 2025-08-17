Ashton Jeanty bounces back against San Francisco 49ers
Coming off a lackluster NFL preseason debut, Ashton Jeanty was back to his usual self on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Las Vegas Raiders rookie and former Boise State star showcased his trademark physical running style at Allegiant Stadium, finishing with seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown in a 22-19 loss.
“Man, it fires me up just seeing him the way that he runs,” Raiders quarterback Geno Smith said. “He’s running through people, and he’s not shying away from contact.
“I think he’s going to be a really special player — like I’ve always said — and I think he’s just got to keep working. There’s a lot of things that he can get better at as well, but to see him in space with the ball in his hands and how dynamic he is, it was great to see.”
Jeanty took a hard hit on the Raiders’ opening drive and briefly visited the medical tent before returning to the game. He later flashed his physicality by running through 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during a 13-yard burst.
It was a strong all-around performance for Jeanty, who finished last week’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks with three carries for -1 yard.
“It takes time as a rookie to gain that confidence,” Jeanty said. “I’m here. I’ve arrived and it’s time to keep going and make plays for this team.”
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll liked what he saw from Jeanty in Saturday’s game.
“Jeanty looked tough as hell,” the veteran coach said. “The way he hits the line of scrimmage, he gives you a feel. And I was really fired up about that. Everybody was on the sidelines, as well with him getting his first touchdown. That helps us all.”
Added Smith: “He’s super tough, you know? Ashton is a tough, tough runner, and I think the best thing Ashton does is he's not shying away from contact. You know, sometimes you get got — I don't think he got got today — I think he took a hit, bounced right back up and, you know, delivered the blow on the next one. That's the type of runner he is; that’s the guy we saw in college.
“But to see it up close and personal, man, it’s hard for those guys to tackle him. He’s just got to keep being himself and everything will be fine.”
The Raiders will wrap up their preseason slate next Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time.