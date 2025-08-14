Ashton Jeanty remains atop NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year betting odds
Despite a less-than-stellar showing in last week’s NFL preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is still the favorite to win 2025-26 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
The former Boise State star is +250 to secure the award, coming in above Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (+300), Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (+850), Jacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter (+900) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (+1200).
“I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he’s going to be the offensive rookie of the year,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Jeanty during last month’s MWC media days in Las Vegas. “But I also believe he’s going to have a huge push for that culture that (head coach Pete) Carroll is developing.”
Jeanty finished with -1 yards rushing on three carries against the Seahawks. He will get another chance to flash his abilities when the Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers at 2 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
“We were basic,” Carroll said after the Seahawks game. “We didn’t get the movement we wanted. Ashton didn’t get a chance.”
Jeanty is slated to have a major role in a new-look Raiders offense featuring quarterback Geno Smith, slot receiver Jakobi Meyers and second-year star tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders also have a first-year offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, who is coming off a national title run as the play-caller for Ohio State.
A three-year impact player for Boise State, Jeanty closed his college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns.
Jeanty put together a junior season for the ages in 2024, leading college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty, who was selected sixth overall by the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded 1,970 yards after contact during his record-breaking junior season while forcing 164 missed tackles. His 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
