Boise State’s embattled defense took a small step forward during last week’s gut-punch 22-20 home loss to San Diego State.

The Aztecs (6-5, 5-2 Pac-12) were shut out in the first half but scored on all five second-half possessions en route to a road 22-20 victory over the Broncos (9-2, 6-1). San Diego State compiled 406 yards of total offense, 179 of which came on the ground.

“I thought overall, we got better as a defense. I really do,” head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. The Broncos will wrap up the regular season against Colorado State (3-8, 1-6) on Saturday during the conference’s flex week ahead of a Pac-12 championship game rematch with San Diego State on Friday, Dec. 4.

“Are we where we need to be? Absolutely not. We lost the football game. But when you look at it, you can see growth with our defense.

“Now, there are critical plays in the game—especially on third down—we have to be better. … I like that we’re getting better, but we have a big step to take this week.”

Through 11 games, the Broncos are tied for 130th nationally in yards per play allowed at 6.5. Only Colorado State (8.4, No. 138) is worse among Pac-12 teams.

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Boise State also ranks No. 132 in the country in passing yards allowed per game (274.1) and No. 136 in yards per completion allowed (13.8).

Explosive plays continue to be a massive issue for the Broncos. Boise State surrendered five gains of 20-plus yards last week, including a 24-yard pass to tight end Jackson Ford that set up the Aztecs’ game-winning field goal.

Boise State has allowed 60 gains of 20 or more yards this season. The numbers are also bleak on gains of 30-plus yards (30), 40-plus yards (20) and 50-plus yards (12).

Three weeks ago, Colorado State torched the Broncos for 513 total yards and 11 plays of 15 or more yards.

“We’ve obviously got a monster task. … Probably one of the best offenses in the entire country, we’re seeing again,” Danielson said. “And they’re playing at an even higher level, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.

“We saw last time we played them that that offense was extremely hard to stop. And honestly, they’ve gotten better. They’ve thrown in more wrinkles, more formations you’ve got to go through. That quarterback (Hauss Hejny) is electric throwing and running the football.”