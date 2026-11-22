In a game that will live in infamy for Boise State fans, Saturday’s Pac-12 regular-season finale between San Diego State and the Broncos featured several head-scratching decisions by head coach Spencer Danielson and his staff.

Despite three first-half Maddux Madsen red zone turnovers and minimal production from the rushing attack, Boise State still managed to seize a 20-13 lead with 5:09 remaining on a short Canaan Moore field goal.

The Broncos did nearly everything wrong the rest of the way and ultimately succumbed to San Diego State, 22-20, as Cooper DiLeva converted a 42-yard field goal on the game’s final play. The bitter loss snapped the Broncos’ nine-game winning streak and put their College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy.

The Aztecs will return to Boise in two weeks for the Pac-12 championship game after flex week.

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In chronological order, here are four decisions that backfired on the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to San Diego State (6-5, 5-2).

1. The pooch kickoff

After Moore’s field goal, Boise State gifted the Aztecs premium field position with a pooch kickoff that was returned by upman Brady Nassar to the San Diego State 46.



The Broncos were afraid of kicking deep to Jaylon Hawkins, who had returns of 29 and 31 yards earlier in the game.



It was an off night for Boise State kickoff specialist Colton Boomer, who entered the game with touchbacks on 48 of 72 kickoffs (67 percent). Boomer only recorded one touchback on five boots against the Aztecs.



The Broncos also kicked short following Akeem Wright’s 30-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, allowing San Diego State to begin at its own 32.



The overly conservative special teams approach backfired on Boise State.

2. Back-to-back conservative runs

Clinging to a 20-19 lead, the Broncos recovered a San Diego State onside kick attempt at their own 48 with 1:50 remaining. The Aztecs were down to two timeouts.



Boise State, which had been unable to establish the run all game, opted to smash Dylan Riley up the middle twice for gains of zero and two yards. The Broncos finished the game with just 101 rushing yards on 31 attempts and while being shoved around by the Aztecs on both sides of the ball.



In a vacuum, the back-to-back Riley carries were reasonable. The Broncos wanted San Diego State to burn their two timeouts, churn as much clock as possible and punt it back to the Aztecs with under a minute remaining.



But that’s not what happened.

3. A nonsensical third-down sideline pass

On third-and-eight from midfield, the Broncos suddenly changed their tune and went with an aggressive call.



Madsen play-action faked to Sire Gaines, rolled out to his right and inexplicably completed a sideline pass to Keawe Browne for a five-yard gain, stopping the clock at 1:36.



This was—by far—the worst and most impactful of Boise State’s numerous late-game blunders. Madsen, a fifth-year senior who was making his 36th career start, must ensure the clock continues to run by sliding down or completing a pass in the field of play.



“In that situation, you know you’ve got to get a first down,” Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “We want to keep the ball in play, that’s why we do a movement pass. We didn’t execute it the right way.”



A first down would’ve ended the game, but running 40 more seconds of clock needed to be a bigger priority in that moment.

4. Fourth-down recklessness

After going conservative on first and second down followed by an ambitious third-down call, Danielson broke the aggression scale on fourth-and-three from the San Diego State 45.



In what most people would view as a clear punt situation, Danielson left the offense on the field with Madsen in shotgun. Madsen’s first read was covered as the San Diego State defense collapsed the pocket for a sack. Gaines was wide open in the left flat, but Madsen never saw him.



We all know what transpired next. The Aztecs promptly hit a chunk play to get into field goal range and DiLeva delivered the walk-off win.



Danielson defended the fourth-down decision after the game, stating “we’re going to be aggressive” in potential game-ending situations. He also said the decision was backed by analytics.



In Danielson’s defense, the San Diego State offense was rolling. The Aztecs had scored on all four of their second-half possessions, including a seven-play, 54-yard touchdown drive that took just 1:57 off the clock. Boise State’s pass defense is notoriously poor, so attempting to win the game on offense wasn’t inherently crazy.



The horrendous third-down decision backed Danielson into a corner, and he chose aggression over the standard play. It did not work out.



Ultimately, the Broncos needed to run the ball on third down and punt it back to the Aztecs. San Diego State would’ve had about 45 seconds and no timeouts to gain 50 yards for a field goal attempt.



After a super-conservative approach, Danielson suddenly became recklessly aggressive with a complete disregard for situational football.



And if Danielson has that little trust in his defense, it’s time for a new defensive coordinator.