Biggest reasons for optimism entering Boise State’s 2026 football season in rebuilt Pac-12

On July 1, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will all officially leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12.

The Broncos wrapped up their 15-year run in the MWC with seven titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2023-25. Boise State reached the College Football Playoff in 2024 and finished with a 12-2 overall record.

Here are three reasons to be optimistic about Boise State’s chances for a fourth consecutive conference title and a potential CFP berth heading into the 2026 season.

1. Offensive firepower

With Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty leading the way, Boise State ranked No. 8 nationally in total offense in 2024 at 466 yards per game. The Broncos dipped to No. 24 last season at 424 yards per game while the team’s scoring offense cratered from No. 5 in the country (37.3 points per game) to No. 47 (29.9).

The offense should take a step forward this season with the return of senior quarterback Maddux Madsen and running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines.

Madsen has thrown for 6,586 yards with 61 total touchdowns—50 passing, 11 rushing—and 18 interceptions during his Boise State career. Riley (195 carries, 1,125 yards, 12 total touchdowns) and Gaines (161 carries, 811 yards, nine total touchdowns) are both coming off strong seasons.

The wide receiver room is less proven, but newcomers Rasean Jones, Darren Morris and Akeem Wright all flashed big-play ability in spring practice. Cam Bates and Ben Ford are both experienced returnees at receiver and tight end Matt Wagner should have a larger role in the passing game.

If all the pieces come together, Boise State could have one of the best offenses in the country.

2. Secondary depth

The Broncos lost four starters from last year’s secondary, but the defensive backs room could be even stronger in 2026 with an intriguing group of returnees, a few transfer portal additions and a new coach.

Senior Jaden Mickey, the lone returning starter, could remain at nickelback or slide over to outside cornerback. Kennesaw State transfer JeRico Washington Jr. is a likely starter at corner while returnees Demetrius Freeney Jr., Franklyn Johnson Jr. and Sherrod Smith are all in the mix.

Derek Ganter Jr. is a potential star at safety while fellow returnee Travis Anderson and South Dakota transfer Roman Tillmon both impressed during spring practice.

The rebuilt group led by first-year DBs coach Terrence Brown could emerge as the team’s defensive strongpoint for the second consecutive season.

3. Favorable Pac-12 schedule

Boise State’s inaugural Pac-12 season will feature four home games with three conference road trips and a “flex” away game that will not count in the Pac-12 standings.

The Broncos get to play San Diego State in a potential Pac-12 championship game preview on Nov. 21 Albertsons Stadium. Boise State also hosts high-powered Texas State on Halloween.

On paper, the Broncos’ toughest Pac-12 road matchup will be Fresno State on Oct. 10. Boise State is also traveling to Colorado State and Washington State, both of which have first-year head coaches and retooled rosters.

The conference schedule is set up well for Boise State to reach the Pac-12 championship game and play for another title.