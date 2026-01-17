Boise State adds transfer portal offensive lineman from future Pac-12 rival

The college football transfer portal window closed on Friday, but Boise State isn’t done adding players from the portal.

The Broncos announced the signing of former Oregon State offensive lineman Zander Esty on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 299-pound Esty appeared in all 12 games for the Beavers last season, logging 174 snaps as a reserve. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Esty could play against his former team next season as Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer.

A three-star recruit coming out of California’s Placer High School, Esty was rated the No. 72 interior offensive lineman prospect nationally and the No. 94 overall player in California for the class of 2023. He signed with Oregon State over reported offers from California, Fresno State, UNLV and Washington State, among others.

Earlier this month, the Broncos signed Colorado State-Pueblo offensive tackle Tyler Ethridge from the transfer portal. Ethridge is a candidate to take over for Kage Casey at left tackle.

Boise State returns two starters on the offensive line: seniors-to-be Roger Carreon (right guard) and Daylon Metoyer (right tackle). Casey declared for the NFL Draft while Zach Holmes and Mason Randolph are both out of eligibility.

Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Zander Esty, sophomore, offensive line (Oregon State)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

Roman Tillmon, sophomore, safety (South Dakota)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)

Here are the 19 Boise State players who entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Austin Bolt, graduate, wide receiver

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back (Nevada)

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver