Boise State aims to end Fresno State’s three-game winning streak in rivalry series

Boise State owns a 17-10 all-time record against archrival Fresno State, but the Bulldogs have cut into that deficit in recent seasons.

Fresno State (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) has won three straight games over the 23rd-ranked Broncos (4-1, 1-0) in the Milk Can rivalry series. The loudest result was a 30-7 dismantling of Boise State last November at Albertsons Stadium.

“We have not done a good job against Fresno State for years,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “The last time we beat them was mid-season in 2022, and that’s when (starting quarterback) Jake Haener was hurt. … They beat us in the ’22 (Mountain West) championship, they kicked our tail down there in ’23, kicked our tail on The Blue last season, and here we are. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Saturday’s showdown is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s Monday press conference.

On explosive play issues

“We gave up nine explosive plays (against Utah State), and it’s too much. We’ve got to find ways to continue to tighten up. It’s a point of emphasis that we have been very open about in the media and obviously with our team. In the pass game, it comes down to eye control. We’ve got to tighten up our eyes, especially in coverage. And it’s the front and the back end working together.”

On lack of consistency

“Football is a game of momentum; momentum is created by execution. But we’ve got to be able to be consistent throughout an entire four quarters. I thought there was a lot of really good football on the field by our team, but there are still some things on the field that we’ve got to find a way to tighten up.”

On Fresno State, head coach Matt Entz

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Matt Entz and his program. Matt Entz has won everywhere he’s been, very consistent teams. They play great in all three phases, offensively, defensively and on special teams. You look at their team now, they are one of the top teams in the country in regards to turnover margin. They do not turn it over on offense, and they create a ton of takeaways on defense.”

On Fresno State’s defense

“They are stingy on defense. We saw that last season. … They play great. Their defensive coordinator (Nick Benedetto) does a phenomenal job. They play sound in their fronts. They’ve got great movement, four-man rush, some pressures. But they just play really, really sound football, and they are relentless to the football.”

On Fresno State’s rowdy crowd

“Their fans—and I love it, that’s the way college football should be—their fan base is relentless, they love the Bulldogs. … That walk from the locker room to the field, they’ll be heckling, they’ll be all over coaches and players. It’s a big-time home field advantage for Fresno State, and hats off to them.”