Boise State and Memphis by the numbers for Week 2 matchup
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Boise State will look to bounce back from a close Week 1 loss to Oregon in Saturday’s home matchup with Memphis.
The Tigers average 265 yards per game on the ground, checking in at No. 27 nationally. Memphis also ranks among the national leaders in sacks per game (4.5) and tackles for loss per game (8.0).
Here is a complete look at Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) by the numbers.
Scoring offense
Boise State 27.0 (80th nationally, third Pac-12)
Memphis 34.5 (61st nationally, sixth American)
Rushing offense
Boise State 93.0 (115th, sixth)
Memphis 265.0 (27th, fourth)
Passing offense
Boise State 181.0 (100th, fifth)
Memphis 205.5 (85th, seventh)
Total offense
Boise State 274.0 (120th, sixth)
Memphis 470.5 (52nd, sixth)
Third down conversion percentage
Boise State 26.7 percent (116th, fifth)
Memphis 40 percent (80th, seventh)
Red zone offense scoring percentage
Boise State 100 percent (tied-first, first)
Memphis 100 percent (tied-first, first)
Scoring defense
Boise State 34.0 (107th, sixth)
Memphis 22.5 (92nd, ninth)
Rushing defense
Boise State 119.0 (72nd, third)
Memphis 139.0 (85th, seventh)
Passing defense
Boise State 378.0 (133rd, seventh)
Memphis 308.0 (119th, 13th)
Total defense
Boise State 497.0 (123rd, fifth)
Memphis 447.0 (115th, 12th)
Sacks per game
Boise State 1.0 (82nd, third)
Memphis 4.5 (15th, first)
Tackles for loss per game
Boise State 6.0 (45th, second)
Memphis 8.0 (20th, first)
Third down conversion defense
Boise State 33.3 percent (61st, second)
Memphis 32 percent (59th, sixth)
Red zone defense
Boise State 100 percent (tied-72nd, tied-sixth)
Memphis 57.1 percent (37th, third)
Net punting
Boise State 42.2 (54th, third)
Memphis 43.8 (39th, fourth)
Punt return average
Boise State 2.0 (86th, fourth)
Memphis 0.5 (93rd, eighth)
Kickoff return average
Boise State (no kickoff returns this season)
Memphis 24.5 (31st, third)
Turnover margin
Boise State +1.0 (28th, third)
Memphis +0.5 (61st, sixth)
Leading passers
Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 15 of 29 (52 percent), 181 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions
Marcus Stokes, Memphis: 27 of 41 (66 percent), 411 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions
Leading rushers
Dylan Riley, Boise State: 17 carries, 50 yards
Sire Gaines, Boise State: 11 carries, 39 yards
Jaylin Carter, Memphis: 34 carries, 280 yards, five touchdowns
Manny Covey, Memphis: 26 carries, 149 yards
Leading receivers
Rasean Jones, Boise State: four receptions, 76 yards
Sire Gaines, Boise State: two receptions, 44 yards, one touchdown
Matt Wagner, Boise State: four receptions, 27 yards, one touchdown
Stonka Burnside, Memphis: two receptions, 74 yards, one touchdown
Hunter Tipton, Memphis: five receptions, 62 yards, one touchdown
Leading defenders
Travis Anderson, Boise State: 11 total tackles
Boen Phelps, Boise State: eight total tackles
Zach Ruffin, Memphis: 18 total tackles, one interception, one pass breakup
Elijah Kinsler, Memphis: 11 total tackles, 3.5 sacks
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob