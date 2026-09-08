Boise State and Memphis by the numbers for Week 2 matchup

Boise State will look to bounce back from a close Week 1 loss to Oregon in Saturday’s home matchup with Memphis.

The Tigers average 265 yards per game on the ground, checking in at No. 27 nationally. Memphis also ranks among the national leaders in sacks per game (4.5) and tackles for loss per game (8.0).

Here is a complete look at Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) by the numbers.

Scoring offense

Boise State 27.0 (80th nationally, third Pac-12)

Memphis 34.5 (61st nationally, sixth American)

Rushing offense

Boise State 93.0 (115th, sixth)

Memphis 265.0 (27th, fourth)

Passing offense

Boise State 181.0 (100th, fifth)

Memphis 205.5 (85th, seventh)

Total offense

Boise State 274.0 (120th, sixth)

Memphis 470.5 (52nd, sixth)

Third down conversion percentage

Boise State 26.7 percent (116th, fifth)

Memphis 40 percent (80th, seventh)

Red zone offense scoring percentage

Boise State 100 percent (tied-first, first)

Memphis 100 percent (tied-first, first)

Scoring defense

Boise State 34.0 (107th, sixth)

Memphis 22.5 (92nd, ninth)

Rushing defense

Boise State 119.0 (72nd, third)

Memphis 139.0 (85th, seventh)

Passing defense

Boise State 378.0 (133rd, seventh)

Memphis 308.0 (119th, 13th)

Total defense

Boise State 497.0 (123rd, fifth)

Memphis 447.0 (115th, 12th)

Sacks per game

Boise State 1.0 (82nd, third)

Memphis 4.5 (15th, first)

Tackles for loss per game

Boise State 6.0 (45th, second)

Memphis 8.0 (20th, first)

Third down conversion defense

Boise State 33.3 percent (61st, second)

Memphis 32 percent (59th, sixth)

Red zone defense

Boise State 100 percent (tied-72nd, tied-sixth)

Memphis 57.1 percent (37th, third)

Net punting

Boise State 42.2 (54th, third)

Memphis 43.8 (39th, fourth)

Punt return average

Boise State 2.0 (86th, fourth)

Memphis 0.5 (93rd, eighth)

Kickoff return average

Boise State (no kickoff returns this season)

Memphis 24.5 (31st, third)

Turnover margin

Boise State +1.0 (28th, third)

Memphis +0.5 (61st, sixth)

Leading passers

Maddux Madsen, Boise State: 15 of 29 (52 percent), 181 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions

Marcus Stokes, Memphis: 27 of 41 (66 percent), 411 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions

Leading rushers

Dylan Riley, Boise State: 17 carries, 50 yards

Sire Gaines, Boise State: 11 carries, 39 yards

Jaylin Carter, Memphis: 34 carries, 280 yards, five touchdowns

Manny Covey, Memphis: 26 carries, 149 yards

Leading receivers

Rasean Jones, Boise State: four receptions, 76 yards

Sire Gaines, Boise State: two receptions, 44 yards, one touchdown

Matt Wagner, Boise State: four receptions, 27 yards, one touchdown

Stonka Burnside, Memphis: two receptions, 74 yards, one touchdown

Hunter Tipton, Memphis: five receptions, 62 yards, one touchdown

Leading defenders

Travis Anderson, Boise State: 11 total tackles

Boen Phelps, Boise State: eight total tackles

Zach Ruffin, Memphis: 18 total tackles, one interception, one pass breakup

Elijah Kinsler, Memphis: 11 total tackles, 3.5 sacks