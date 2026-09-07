Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Memphis in college football Week 2 matchup

After nearly pulling off the biggest stunner of Week 1, Boise State will kick off its home slate for the 2026 college football season on Saturday against Memphis.

Kickoff between the Broncos (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) and Tigers (2-0, 0-0 American) is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at newly renovated Albertsons Stadium. The matchup of two College Football Playoff hopefuls will air live nationally on USA Network.

Boise State, which entered Autzen Stadium as a 24.5-point underdog, is favored by 7.5 points over the Tigers. The Broncos are -285 on the moneyline while Memphis is +230.

The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

The lone previous matchup between Boise State and Memphis occurred in September 2023. Ashton Jeanty scored all four of the Broncos’ touchdowns in a road 35-32 loss, dropping Boise State to 2-3 overall.

Six weeks later, head coach Andy Avalos was fired, and Spencer Danielson was promoted to interim head coach. Danielson led the Broncos to the first of three straight Mountain West championships and had his interim tag removed.

Boise State has struggled in marquee non-conference games in recent seasons.

Saturday’s near-upset of Oregon was the Broncos’ 11th straight loss against a Power Four opponent. Boise State has also dropped its last three matchups against American Conference teams: South Florida (2025), Memphis (2023) and UCF (2021).

Under the leadership of first-year head coach Charles Huff, Memphis opened the 2026 season with a 27-21 Week 0 victory over Mountain West favorite UNLV. The Tigers cruised to a sleepy 42-24 win over Arkansas State last weekend.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday.

Here are the early betting lines for each Pac-12 game. All times listed are Mountain time.

• Washington State (+17.5) at Kansas State, 10 a.m. (TNT)

• Utah State (+26.5) at Washington, 1:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

• UTSA at Texas State (-1.5), 1:30 p.m. (The CW)

• Memphis at Boise State (-7.5), 4 p.m. (USA Network)

• Southern Utah at Colorado State (-20.5), 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• San Diego State (+11.5) at UCLA, 5:15 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

• Texas Tech at Oregon State (+26.5), 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

• Sacramento State at Fresno State (-18.5), 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Boise State vs. Memphis betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -7.5

Moneyline: Boise State -285, Memphis +230

Over/under: 56.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 1-0, Memphis 2-0

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Memphis live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.