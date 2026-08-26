Boise State names Maddux Madsen, two others as 2026 team captains

Boise State announced its team captains for the 2026 season on Tuesday night, and the selections came as no surprise.

Fifth-year seniors Roger Carreon (right guard), Maddux Madsen (quarterback) and Jayden Virgin-Morgan (edge rusher) were named captains by the Broncos. All three players have spent their entire college careers at Boise State.

Carreon, Madsen lead the way

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Carreon enters the 2026 season with 34 career appearances and 26 starts. Carreon made 13 starts at right guard last year while battling multiple nagging injuries.

Carreon did not participate in spring practice but had a strong fall camp in the lead-up to Boise State’s Week 1 showdown with No. 2 Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 5.

“Roger has played a ton of football,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said of Carreon during his pre-camp press conference. “Roger is the hands-down leader of that offensive line, and Roger is one of the top leaders on our entire team. You talk with Roger for five minutes, and you’re going to want to put your head through that wall. That’s who Roger is, he loves this team.”

Madsen is entering his third year as Boise State’s full-time starting quarterback. He holds a 20-6 career record as a starter.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Madsen enters his final college season as a 61 percent career passer with 6,586 yards and 50 touchdowns to 18 interceptions. Madsen has also run for 423 yards and 11 scores.

“Really, really proud of Maddux’s leadership … and it’s not just even as an offense,” Danielson said of Madsen after a recent scrimmage. “He’s grabbing me and saying, ‘Hey coach, let me get the team after this walkthrough because I saw some trash on the ground.’ When you start having that happening, I’m excited where that’s heading to, especially for him.

“He’s the best he’s ever been athletically. He took off (during the scrimmage) on a third down and he can run, he’s athletic.”

Virgin-Morgan enters 2026 as a top NFL prospect

The 6-foot-3, 257-pound Virgin-Morgan has logged 45 career appearances (34 starts) and boasts 120 total tackles (31 for loss), 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.

Virgin-Morgan is Boise State’s top prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Danielson has repeatedly praised Virgin-Morgan’s leadership and work ethic during his time with the program.

Madsen and Virgin-Morgan also served as captains last season alongside offensive tackle Kage Casey and linebacker Marco Notarainni. Notarainni exhausted his eligibility while Casey declared for the NFL Draft and was a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos.