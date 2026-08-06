The player Boise State football can’t afford to lose this season

Injuries mounted for Boise State during the 2025 season as cornerbacks Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy and wide receiver Ben Ford all suffered season-ending injuries.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen and wide receiver Chris Marshall were among a large group of Broncos who missed multiple games due to injury.

With fall camp underway in preparation for Boise State’s Sept. 5 opener at Oregon, here is the one player the Broncos must keep healthy this season to secure a Pac-12 title and reach the College Football Playoff.

Offensive guard Roger Carreon, fifth-year senior

Offensive line play is one of the biggest question marks for Boise State entering Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12.

Center Mason Randolph exhausted his eligibility while left tackle Kage Casey was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Casey and Randolph were the Broncos’ top two offensive linemen last season.

Carreon made 13 starts alongside Randolph at right guard last season despite playing through nagging injuries for most of the year. He ranked third on the team with 855 offensive snaps logged and was an all-Mountain West honorable mention recipient.

Carreron, who has made 34 career appearances with 26 starts, did not participate in spring practice due to injury. Head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday that Carreron is fully healthy heading into fall camp.

“Roger has played a ton of football,” Danielson said in his pre-camp press conference. “Roger is the hands-down leader of that offensive line, and Roger is one of the top leaders on our entire team. You talk with Roger for five minutes, and you’re going to want to put your head through that wall. That’s who Roger is, he loves this team. But they’re going to need their reps—him and (right tackle Daylon Metoyer)—for missing the spring.”

Rated a three-star prospect coming out of New Mexico’s Jal High School, Carreon appeared in all 14 games as a redshirt freshman with seven starts. He missed eight games in 2024 with a lower leg injury but was able to return for the team’s College Football Playoff run.

Carreon graded out well as a run blocker in 2025, ranking No. 4 among MWC guards in last year’s Pro Football Focus ratings. He was often a liability in pass protection and allowed 14 quarterback pressures.

The Broncos need Carreon to stay on the field and improve as a pass blocker this season. If Carreon misses time due to injury, the offensive line unit loses its leader and most experienced player, which would put even more pressure on Madsen.