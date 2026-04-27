Three Boise State prospects who could be early picks in NFL Draft

Boise State has produced six first-round picks in program history, including No. 6 overall selection Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty went on to have a solid inaugural season for the Las Vegas Raiders, setting a franchise rookie record with 1,321 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns.

Since the NFL Draft moved to three days in 2010, 15 Broncos have been selected in the first three rounds.

Here are three Boise State prospects who have the potential to be a Day 1 or Day 2 selection in future drafts.

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior, edge rusher

One of the most experienced players on Boise State’s 2026 roster, Virgin-Morgan is a frontrunner to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Virgin-Morgan has appeared in all 14 games for the Broncos over the last three seasons with 34 starts, amassing 119 total tackles, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was voted first-team all-MWC after notching 10 sacks as a sophomore and received second-team all-MWC recognition in 2025.

Virgin-Morgan was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 24 overall recruit in California by 247Sports coming out of Mt. Carmel High School. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State, among others.

As a pass rush extraordinaire, Virgin-Morgan could move up draft boards with a big senior season.

Jaden Mickey, senior, defensive back

Mickey is a versatile defensive back who made 11 starts for the Broncos at nickelback last season, recording 38 total tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Just like Virgin-Morgan, Mickey was a four-star prep prospect and 247Sports’ No. 17 overall recruit in California for the class of 2022. He initially signed with Notre Dame over numerous suitors before transferring to Boise State last offseason.

The 6-foot, 182-pound Mickey has a bright future at the next level at corner or nickel.

Rasean Jones, freshman, wide receiver

Jones was playing high school football for Idaho power Rocky Mountain last fall, but the 6-foot-2, 199-pound receiver could be an immediate star for the Broncos.

“He is very unique,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Jones while speaking to local media during spring practice. “I don’t know if we’ve had somebody at the receiver position that has that combination of speed, size, strength, maturity at a young age.”

Jones played all over the field for Rocky Mountain and was rated a three-star recruit and the No. 3 overall player in Idaho by 247Sports. He flipped his commitment from Oregon State to the Broncos last summer.

Jones caught a touchdown during Boise State’s spring game and is on track to start at wide receiver as a true freshman. His potential is through the roof.