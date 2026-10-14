Boise State's College Football Playoff outlook gets major vote of confidence from national experts

Idle this week, No. 23 Boise State is sitting pretty at the halfway point of the 2026 college football season.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have ripped off five straight wins following a seven-point Week 1 road loss to Oregon and are the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State remains a +140 favorite to make the CFP for the second time since 2024. The Broncos were also +140 last week before securing a 38-31 road victory over rival Fresno State (4-2, 1-1).

Boise State has the 10th-best odds nationally to make the CFP, coming in behind Notre Dame (-4000), Georgia (-3000), Miami (-1800), Indiana (-800), Ohio State (-750), Alabama (-700), Texas (-450), Utah (+105) and Texas Tech (+120).

Other Group of Six teams to watch include Sun Belt leader James Madison (+400 to make the CFP), Mountain West favorite New Mexico (+425) and American co-leaders UTSA (+1100) and Memphis (+1600). Boise State defeated the Tigers at home in Week 2, 38-20.

North Dakota State dropped from +425 to +1200 after suffering a 13-7 loss to UNLV last week. The Bison also have to play at New Mexico next week.

Pac-12 co-leader Oregon State is +3000 to make the CFP. The Broncos will host the Beavers (4-2, 2-0) on Nov. 14.

The latest round of bowl projections all have Boise State reaching the CFP with Oregon State representing the Pac-12 in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 7 of the 2026 college football season.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl: Washington vs. Oregon State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Indiana

Frisco Bowl: USF vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Brett McMurphy, On3

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama

First Responder Bowl: Colorado State vs. Louisiana

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Tulsa vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Puerto Rico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Washington

Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Alabama

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona State

Puerto Rico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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