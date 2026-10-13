Can No. 23 Boise State run the table? Breaking down the Broncos' remaining schedule

After ripping off five straight wins, No. 23 Boise State (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) has a week to regroup heading into the back half of the regular season.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Boise State listed as a -180 favorite to win the Pac-12 with +140 odds to reach the College Football Playoff. Oregon State (4-2, 2-0) is the Broncos’ top competition at +210 to capture its first Pac-12 title since 2000 and +3000 to reach the CFP.

Here is a breakdown of Boise State’s five remaining Pac-12 games as the program chases a fourth consecutive conference championship.

NOTE: The Broncos are tentatively scheduled to play at Utah State for a non-conference game on Nov. 28 during the Pac-12’s flex week. Boise State could also be sent to Colorado State, Fresno State or Washington State for flex week. The Pac-12’s four flex games will be finalized in November.

Saturday, Oct. 24 - at Washington State

The Cougars (1-5, 0-2) have struggled mightily on offense during Kirby Moore’s first season at the helm. In five games against FBS opponents, Washington State has scored four offensive touchdowns.

Moore took over play-calling duties last week and announced on Monday that starting quarterback Caden Pinnick has been benched for Owen Eshelman ahead of the Cougars’ matchup with Oregon State.

All road games present a challenge, but the Broncos should be able to overpower Washington State in Pullman.

Saturday, Oct. 31 - vs. Texas State

After facing the punchless Cougars, Boise State will enter a three-game stretch against the Pac-12’s best passing offenses.

Texas State (2-3, 0-1) quarterback Brad Jackson is dangerous as a runner and thrower, and the Bobcats have two of the Pac-12’s top seven rushers in Torrance Burgess Jr. and Davian Jackson.

While Texas State will likely put up points on The Blue, Boise State should feast on a Bobcats defense that surrenders 33.2 points and 423.2 yards per game.

Saturday, Nov. 7 - at Colorado State

The Rams (2-3, 0-1) are a more extreme version of Texas State with the Pac-12’s second-best scoring offense (37.4 points per game) and worst scoring defense (38.6) and total defense (493.2 yards per game).

The Hauss Hejny-led offense is equipped to take advantage of Boise State’s explosive play issues, but Colorado State will be in deep trouble with a rushing defense that allows a Pac-12-worst 228.6 yards per game.

The Broncos could easily hit the 50-point mark in Fort Collins.

Saturday, Nov. 14 - vs. Oregon State

Boise State’s toughest remaining opponent by a considerable margin, Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in scoring offense (41.8) and ranks second in scoring defense (22) and first in total defense (326.3).

Braden Atkinson is the nation’s leading passer while Jesse Legree leads the country in receiving yards and touchdowns. The Oregon State passing attack is tailor-made to attack the Broncos’ defensive deficiencies.

Ball control will be the name of the game for Boise State in one of the most anticipated regular-season home games in years. As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest tickets on the resale market were just under $400.

Saturday, Nov. 21 - vs. San Diego State

The Aztecs (2-4, 1-1), who hit rock bottom last week with a 66-14 loss at Oregon State, have been the conference’s biggest disappointment in 2026.

San Diego State ranks dead last among Pac-12 teams in total offense (277.7) and seventh in total defense (477.8) and scoring defense (35). The Aztecs ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense last season (15.4) en route to a 9-4 record.

It’s hard to envision the 2026 Aztecs being competitive on The Blue in November.

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