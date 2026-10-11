Head coach Spencer Danielson praises Boise State for securing hard-fought road win over rival Fresno State

Boise State finally got the Fresno State monkey off its back on Saturday night at Valley Children’s Stadium.

The 23rd-ranked Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Pac-12) rolled up 512 yards of total offense—including 274 on the ground—to snap a three-game losing streak in the Milk Can rivalry series with a 38-31 road win over the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1).

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said Saturday’s result was a “huge win for our program” during his postgame press conference.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve beat them, it’s been a long time since we’ve beat them here. It’s been a long time since we’ve had that Milk Can,” Danielson said.

“(Head coach Matt) Entz and Fresno State, they do a really, really good job. We knew they were going to be one of the tougher teams we play all season, and I’m proud of our guys for finding a way to win. It’s hard to win in college football, you see that across the board, and so proud of our guys finding a way to get it done.”

Boise State’s last win over the Bulldogs came in October 2022. Fresno State later captured the 2022 Mountain West championship on The Blue and defeated the Broncos in 2023 and 2025, including a 30-7 wipeout at Albertsons Stadium last year.

“When the season was over and looking back at the year and just thinking about where we need to grow, and that Fresno State game—on The Blue—we got our stinking tails kicked,” Danielson said. “Obviously we have 12 opponents we’re going to see, but a lot showed up in that game. From how we play defense, how we play offense, how we play special teams, the culture our team, and it obviously wasn’t good enough. … So we looked at that a lot.”

Danielson praised Boise State’s ball control offense for closing the game in style.

Holding a 35-28 lead with 9:14 remaining, the Broncos took over at their own 25 and embarked on a 14-play, 53-yard drive that burned 7 minutes and 40 seconds of clock. All 14 plays were rushing attempts.

The drive eventually stalled, but Canaan Moore converted a 39-yard field goal—his third of the night—to seal the game with 1:34 to play.

“I’m proud of our offense, and honestly just proud of our team, finding a way,” Danielson said. “Sire Gaines back, ran his stinking tail off. Dylan Riley, our offensive line, beat up, banged up, rotating guys, finding a way.”

At the halfway point of the 2026 season, Boise State will have a bye week before a road trip to Washington State (1-5, 0-2) on Oct. 24.

Danielson believes the bye is coming at a perfect time for the Broncos.

“We’ve got to go back to work,” Danielson said. “We’ve got to catch our breath. We’ve got to recharge, we’ve got to reinvent and we’ve got to come out and be our best against Washington State in two weeks.”