After making jumps in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, Boise State shot up seven spots to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12), who have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game heading into Saturday’s matchup with San Diego State (5-5, 4-2), checked in at No. 24 in last week’s CFP rankings.

The committee once again had Boise State as the No. 12 seed with an opening-round game against No. 5 Texas. The Longhorns moved up one spot after defeating LSU on the road, 22-21.

The Broncos were ranked No. 15 in the Week 12 AP poll and Coaches poll.

For the third consecutive week, Boise State was the only Group of Six team included in the CFP rankings. The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

The Broncos made their lone CFP appearance in 2024 after winning the second of three straight Mountain West titles.

Boise State will host Oregon State (5-5, 3-3), San Diego State or Texas State (6-4, 4-2) in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 4.

The Broncos extended their winning streak to nine games last week with a 46-41 home win over Oregon State. Quarterback Maddux Madsen and wide receiver Rasean Jones both turned in career performances while the defense struggled for the third consecutive game.

Head coach Spencer Danielson said Boise State will be making some defensive changes this week ahead of the San Diego State game.

“We are turning over every stone,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “There’s some things that we’re going to do a little bit different this week that we’re going to keep in-house, but we’ve got to be better.”

Georgia remained No. 1 in the Week 12 CFP rankings, followed by Utah, Alabama, UCLA and Texas.

Oregon moved up three spots to No. 13. The Ducks defeated Boise State in Week 1, 34-27.

Here is the full top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings

November 17, 2026

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Texas

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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6. Notre Dame

7. Miami

8. Indiana

9. Tennessee

10. BYU

11. Wake Forest

12. Texas Tech

13. Oregon

14. Ohio State

15. Iowa

16. Kentucky

17. Boise State

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. South Carolina

22. Oklahoma

23. Louisville

24. Florida

25. Ole Miss