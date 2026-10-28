Boise State's College Football Playoff odds surge after Washington State win, James Madison upset

Boise State’s playoff odds received a major boost during Week 8 of the college football season.

DraftKings Sportsbook had the Broncos at +148 to reach the College Football Playoff entering last week, just ahead of James Madison at +190. The Dukes suffered an overtime road loss at Appalachian State while Boise State earned a 31-10 road victory over Washington State.

As of Wednesday morning, No. 20 Boise State (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is now +105 to make its second CFP appearance in three seasons. The Broncos will host Texas State (4-3, 2-1) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.

Boise State has the 12th-best odds nationally to reach the CFP. Mountain West favorite New Mexico is next among Group of Six teams at +250, followed by UTSA (+600) and Oregon State (+750). James Madison is all the way down to +1100 following the Appalachian State loss.

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

Boise State and Oregon State will face off at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14. The Beavers (5-2, 3-0) are at Fresno State (4-3, 1-2) this weekend.

The Broncos remain a near-consensus choice to represent the Group of Six in the CFP.

Here is a collection of postseason projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 9 of the 2026 college football season.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Georgia

Hawaii Bowl: Texas State vs. North Dakota State

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State

Poinsettia Bowl: Texas State vs. Arizona State

Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State

Brett McMurphy, On3

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Utah

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Holiday Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

College Football Playoff: Boise State at LSU

Frisco Football Classic: FAU vs. Texas State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. UNLV

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Duke

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA

Frisco Football Classic: Tulane vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Texas State vs. UNLV

Poinsettia Bowl: Baylor vs. Oregon State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Indiana

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Holiday Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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