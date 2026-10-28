Boise State's College Football Playoff odds surge after Washington State win, James Madison upset
Boise State’s playoff odds received a major boost during Week 8 of the college football season.
DraftKings Sportsbook had the Broncos at +148 to reach the College Football Playoff entering last week, just ahead of James Madison at +190. The Dukes suffered an overtime road loss at Appalachian State while Boise State earned a 31-10 road victory over Washington State.
As of Wednesday morning, No. 20 Boise State (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) is now +105 to make its second CFP appearance in three seasons. The Broncos will host Texas State (4-3, 2-1) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday.
Boise State has the 12th-best odds nationally to reach the CFP. Mountain West favorite New Mexico is next among Group of Six teams at +250, followed by UTSA (+600) and Oregon State (+750). James Madison is all the way down to +1100 following the Appalachian State loss.
The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
Boise State and Oregon State will face off at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 14. The Beavers (5-2, 3-0) are at Fresno State (4-3, 1-2) this weekend.
The Broncos remain a near-consensus choice to represent the Group of Six in the CFP.
Here is a collection of postseason projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 9 of the 2026 college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Georgia
Hawaii Bowl: Texas State vs. North Dakota State
Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State
Poinsettia Bowl: Texas State vs. Arizona State
Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State
Brett McMurphy, On3
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Utah
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Holiday Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
College Football Playoff: Boise State at LSU
Frisco Football Classic: FAU vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. UNLV
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Duke
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA
Frisco Football Classic: Tulane vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Texas State vs. UNLV
Poinsettia Bowl: Baylor vs. Oregon State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Indiana
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Holiday Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob