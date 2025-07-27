Boise State cracks preseason top 25 poll
Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated is high on Boise State entering the 2025 season.
Fischer has the two-time defending Mountain West champions ranked No. 21 in his preseason top 25.
The Broncos, who reached the College Football playoff last year for the first time in program history, open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at South Florida.
“The schedule isn’t dramatically different from last season with a marquee trip to South Bend to face a likely CFP team in Notre Dame and a handful of question marks on offense,” Fischer wrote. “Still, until proven otherwise, this remains the team to beat in the Group of 5 and a dangerous matchup in the first round if all of its players live up to expectations with another season under their belts.”
With star tailback Ashton Jeanty leading the way, Boise State finished 12-2 overall last season following a loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Broncos checked in at No. 8 in the final AP top 25, the program’s highest final ranking since 2011.
Boise State received 35 of a possible 39 first-place votes in the 2025 preseason Mountain West media poll and placed 10 players on the preseason all-MWC team. It’s the 18th straight year Boise State has been selected as the preseason favorite dating back to its time in the Western Athletic Conference.
The Broncos are also the favorite to represent the Group of 5 in this year’s College Football Playoff at +205, well above Tulane (+730) and Memphis (+880) of the American Conference. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
Here is Boise State’s full schedule for the 2025 football season:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
