Sports Illustrated’s College Football Preseason Top 25
Counting down the rankings until Week Zero, here are the teams to watch heading into the 2025 season.
In this story:
Through Aug. 22, Sports Illustrated will count down its preseason college football Top 25 with overviews of each team. Here are the full rankings so far.
25. Oklahoma Sooners
It would not be a surprise if Oklahoma became one of the most improved teams in the country simply as a result of having an offense that goes from atrocious to slightly above mediocre. The SEC slate is always difficult, but the overall talent level is better in what promises to be a 2025 season that will go a long way in determining whether Brent Venables’s massive buyout gets paid in December or not. Read more on the Sooners.
Published