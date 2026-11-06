How to watch No. 25 Boise State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, game time, announcers, predictions

After blowing a big lead against Texas State last week, No. 25 Boise State will face another dangerous offense on Saturday.

Colorado State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense (35.5 points per game) and total offense (435.5 yards), coming in just behind Boise State (35.9 points, 449.3 yards) in both categories.

In their last home game against San Diego State (4-5, 3-2), the Rams (3-5, 1-3) put up 56 points in a shootout win.

“Their offense is explosive,” Boise State (7-1, 4-0) head coach Spencer Danielson told local media earlier this week. The Rams will host the Broncos at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Canvas Stadium.

“That quarterback (Hauss Hejny) is really, really good. … I’ve seen DBs blitzing off an edge, he turns the corner on them and they cannot get him down. It’s impressive, the mobility he has. He can make every throw. Probably one of the best deep-ball throwers we’ve seen all year.”

Hejny missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury but returned for the San Diego State game. The Oklahoma State transfer is 90 of 134 passing (67.2 percent) for 1,137 yards with 17 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

While the Rams have largely excelled on offense, first-year head coach Jim Mora has been unable to solve the team’s numerous issues on defense.

Colorado State ranks dead last nationally in multiple defensive metrics and made a defensive coordinator change mid-game in a loss to Oregon State. The Rams did show signs of improvement last week during a 31-14 road loss to Utah State.

“Defensively, they’re really doing a good job starting to tighten things up,” Danielson said. “They’re talented on defense. Obviously we know they’ve kind of been through some things, but they’re finding their identity and we know they’re going to have a really good plan against us.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen will not play against Colorado State. Madsen is officially listed as questionable in the Broncos’ player availability report.

If Madsen doesn’t play, the Broncos will start Max Cutforth at quarterback. Cutforth threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of last week’s wild 46-45 victory over Texas State.

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HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. COLORADO STATE

Who: Boise State will go for its eighth consecutive victory on the road at Colorado State

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, CO

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst), Lauren Green (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -17.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 48, Colorado State 23

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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