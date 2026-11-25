Boise State received a stiff penalty from the College Football Playoff selection committee following Saturday’s disastrous 22-20 home loss to San Diego State.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12), who checked in at No. 17 in last week’s CFP rankings, fell all the way out of the latest rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

No Group of Six teams were included in the CFP rankings for the first time this season. The committee still had Boise State as the No. 12 seed with a first-round matchup against No. 5 Tennessee.

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

During Monday’s press conference, head coach Spencer Danielson said Boise State should be the Group of Six’s CFP representative.

“I believe our team is absolutely a team that belongs in the College Football Playoff. We’ve got to keep getting better, though,” Danielson said. “We’ve got two games that we’ve got to go handle business, and so does everybody else in the country.

“I don’t know, nor do I care, where we get ranked right now in the College Football Playoff. We lost on Saturday; that’s on us. We’ve got to go play way better football (this) Saturday, and we’ve got to find a way to play really good football two weeks from now in a championship game. At the end of those two weeks, we’ll cross this bridge.”

Boise State sunk to No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and No. 22 in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday’s Pac-12 flex week road matchup with Colorado State (3-8, 1-6). The Broncos will host San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) on Friday, Dec. 4 for the Pac-12 championship game.

The Broncos wrapped up their Mountain West run with three consecutive titles and reached the CFP in 2024.

Georgia remained at No. 1 in the CFP rankings, followed by Utah, Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Oregon, which defeated Boise State in Week 1, moved up one spot from No. 13 to No. 12.

Here is the full top 25 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings:

Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings

November 24, 2026

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Texas

4. Notre Dame

5. Tennessee

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

6. Alabama

7. Miami

8. Wake Forest

9. UCLA

10. BYU

11. Texas Tech

12. Oregon

13. Iowa

14. Indiana

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Oklahoma

18. Houston

19. Louisville

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. Ole Miss

23. Missouri

24. Washington

25. Nebraska