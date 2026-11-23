Thirty-six hours after Boise State’s bewildering 22-20 home loss to San Diego State, head coach Spencer Danielson addressed his controversial late-game decisions during Monday’s press conference.

Danielson once again took all responsibility for the events that unfolded on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium. He pointed to the turnover margin (minus two) and rushing battle (179 yards for San Diego State, 101 for Boise State) as major factors that decided the game.

Danielson said he combed through Boise State’s final offensive possession with the staff and made several phone calls to his coaching mentors to discuss the ill-fated series.

While clinging to a 20-19 lead, the Broncos slammed Dylan Riley up the middle for a total of two yards on first and second down. Boise State then called a rollout pass on third down that resulted in a sideline completion, stopping the clock. Instead of punting, the Broncos went for it on fourth-and-three and San Diego State sacked Maddux Madsen to get the ball back near midfield.

The Aztecs hit a 24-yard completion to tight end Jackson Ford and won the game on a 42-yard Cooper DiLeva field goal as time expired.

Danielson felt the third-down clock stoppage was the Broncos’ biggest error of the possession. Danielson said the blame for the mistake should be placed on him and not Madsen, a fifth-year senior who was making his 36th career start.

“One first down will win the game,” Danielson said on Monday. “First down stuffed, second down stuffed. The third-and-eight play, we’ve got to execute better.

“And this is not on Maddux whatsoever. … We need to coach him better and we have done that now to where in that situation, you have to keep the clock running. The movement pass is the right call, but we’ve got to make sure that throw can be in bounds. And if it’s not there, just go down … take the sack, punt, we’ll play field position, the clock’s moving. But that is not on him or our players, that is on me, and I mean that. This isn’t me just trying to be nice. We had not gone through that enough, and that’s on me to make sure we can execute that third-down better.”

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Facing a fourth-and-three from the San Diego State 46 with 1:36 remaining, Danielson chose to stay on the attack and attempt to win the game on offense. The Broncos had converted 13 straight fourth downs, including two earlier in the game.

“I wanted to be aggressive, that’s our mentality,” Danielson said. “Obviously hindsight 20-20, it didn’t work out, so I’m not going to sit up here and tell everybody that I’m perfect. I know I’m not, I’ve got a lot of room to grow.

“That is the call for me fourth-and-three, we’re going to be aggressive in games. Three yards to win the game with our offense, I like that, I like that situation. We didn’t execute, we didn’t make the play, San Diego State did … so it’s something to continue to look at. Do you punt the ball there, play field position and put our defense out there? That’s absolutely something that I’m looking … at to see is that a better situation to do in the future.”

Danielson said he does use analytics as a reference in high-leverage situations, but the numbers are not the deciding factor. Danielson said the team repeatedly works on those situations in practice and he felt confident in the fourth-down call.

“There wasn’t a lot of indecisiveness. Probably, maybe, should’ve talked about it more and taken a timeout,” Danielson said.

When asked about balancing an aggressive mentality versus the game situation, Danielson said it’s something he always focuses on.

“It’s something that as a head coach and a leader of this program, that is my decision and my decision alone,” Danielson said. “Especially being aggressive, it absolutely works in your favor, but—as we’ve seen—it also doesn’t. That’s the razor’s edge we live on.”

Danielson also spoke about the botched pooch kick that gave the Aztecs a short field on their lone fourth-quarter touchdown. Boise State kickoff specialist Colton Boomer recorded touchbacks on just one of five boots, including two poorly placed deep kicks down the middle that resulted in two long returns.

“Those San Diego State returners are two of the best in the entire country,” Danielson said. “We can’t do that, and we did it twice. And as the head coach, you’re playing with fire there. So our option that we worked through in practice was (pooch) kicks. The first one, we did well. We tackled him at the 32, probably could’ve tackled at the 26. You can live there. The next one gets out to midfield, was not the right kick. … We’re working through that to have better options, but that was our answer.”