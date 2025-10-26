Boise State earns no votes in Week 10 AP poll
Boise State saw its vote share get cut in half in the Week 10 Coaches poll, and the Broncos also lost support in the latest AP poll, which was released on Sunday.
Coming off a defensive 24-3 road victory over Nevada, Boise State earned no votes in the Week 10 AP poll.
The Broncos began the season at No. 25 in the AP poll but immediately fell out following a blowout road loss to South Florida. Boise State earned no votes for seven straight weeks before receiving four votes last week.
AP poll voters were not impressed with the Broncos’ (6-2, 4-0) performance against the Wolf Pack (1-7, 0-4).
San Diego State (6-1, 3-0) was the only MWC team to receive votes in the Week 10 AP poll. The Aztecs got 14 votes after shutting out Fresno State on Saturday, 23-0.
Boise State is set to play at San Diego State on Nov. 15.
UNLV (6-1, 2-1), which was idle over the weekend, received no votes for the second straight week.
Memphis was the lone Group of Five team to crack the top 25 of the Week 10 AP poll, checking in at No. 25. The Tigers earned a 34-31 come-from-behind win over South Florida on Saturday.
The Bulls, who were ranked No. 18 in the Week 9 poll, fell out of the top 25.
Navy (86 votes), Tulane (59), South Florida (22) and North Texas (four) of the American Conference all received votes, as did James Madison (nine) of the Sun Belt.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Ohio State remained at No. 1 in the AP poll, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.
Here is the full Week 10 AP poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (54, Big Ten)
2. Indiana (11, Big Ten)
3. Texas A&M (1, SEC)
4. Alabama (SEC)
5. Georgia (SEC)
6. Oregon (Big Ten)
7. Ole Miss (SEC)
8. Georgia Tech (ACC)
9. Vanderbilt (SEC)
T-10. Miami (ACC)
T-10. BYU (Big 12)
12. Notre Dame (Independent)
13. Texas Tech (Big 12)
14. Tennessee (SEC)
15. Virginia (ACC)
16. Louisville (ACC)
17. Cincinnati (Big 12)
18. Oklahoma (SEC)
19. Missouri (SEC)
20. Texas (SEC)
21. Michigan (Big Ten)
22. Houston (Big 12)
23. USC (Big Ten)
24. Utah (Big 12)
25. Memphis (American)
Dropped out: No. 18 South Florida (American), No. 20 LSU (SEC), No. 23 Illinois (Big Ten), No. 24 Arizona State (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego State 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.