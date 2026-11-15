Boise State enters top 15 of Coaches Poll after Oregon State victory

Boise State survived a home shootout with Oregon State on Saturday, 46-41, to secure its ninth straight win and home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game.

The Week 11 edition of the Coaches Poll was unveiled on Sunday morning, and the Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) moved up three spots to No. 15 after the nail-biting win. Boise State was ranked No. 18 in last week’s poll.

The Week 11 AP Poll, which normally releases at noon Mountain time on Sundays, will not be released until Monday. The AP Poll is waiting on an SEC matchup between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma, which was pushed back to Sunday following Friday’s travel fiasco.

The next set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday. The Broncos were No. 24 in last week’s CFP rankings.

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

Boise State was the lone Group of Six team included in the top 25 of the Week 11 Coaches Poll. Mountain West favorite New Mexico (8-2, 5-1) sat at No. 25 the last two weeks and fell out of the poll following a 21-17 home loss to UNLV (6-4, 4-2).

The Group of Six had nine teams in the others receiving votes category: Liberty (87), Memphis (70), New Mexico (48), UTSA (38), Air Force (14), Louisiana Tech (12), North Texas (11), Toledo (2), North Dakota State (1).

While Maddux Madsen and Rasean Jones had monster games on Saturday, Boise State’s alarming defense gave up 396 passing yards to Oregon State backup quarterback Maalik Murphy. The Beavers finished with 506 total yards and connected on 12 plays of 15 or more yards, 11 of which were passes.

“It is frustrating because I know we’re better than that, and I promise you it’s frustrating for our staff and our players, too,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “I’ve got to figure it out.

“I think the world of our defensive staff, I think the world of our players, but we have to be better. I’ve got to figure out where the disconnect is, why we’re not playing the way we need to, why we’re not eliminating explosive plays the way we need to. Because tonight’s product was not good enough.”

The Broncos will wrap up Pac-12 play next week with a home game against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2) ahead of flex week.

Here is the full Week 11 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 11 Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (58)

2. Utah (11)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. UCLA

5. Indiana (3)

6. Miami

7. Alabama

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. Boise State

16. Ole Miss

17. Ohio State

18. Kentucky

19. USC

20. Arizona

21. Houston

22. Louisville

23. LSU

24. Duke

25. Florida

Dropped out: No. 23 SMU; No. 24 South Carolina; No. 25 New Mexico

Others receiving votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Minnesota 6; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1