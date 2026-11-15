Who will No. 24 Boise State face in Pac-12 championship game?

No. 24 Boise State locked up home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game on Saturday with a 46-41 victory over Oregon State at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0), who have won nine in a row following a Week 1 loss at No. 16 Oregon, will wrap up conference play next Saturday against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Mountain time on The Blue.

The Aztecs would clinch a Pac-12 championship game berth with an upset of the Broncos. San Diego State has won three of its last four games following a 66-14 loss at Oregon State (5-5, 3-3), including Saturday’s 30-13 victory over Utah State (4-6, 3-3).

Texas State (6-4, 4-2) is in excellent position to make the Pac-12 title game after holding on against Fresno State (5-5, 2-4) on Saturday, 37-35. A San Diego State loss to Boise State coupled with a Texas State home victory over Washington State (2-8, 1-5) would send the Bobcats back to Boise on Friday, Dec. 4.

If San Diego State and Texas State both stumble next week, the winner of a matchup between Oregon State and Utah State would finish in a three-way tie for second place. The Aggies would be eliminated on the Pac-12’s head-to-head tiebreaker while Oregon State could sneak into the title game.

The Pac-12’s six tiebreakers are listed here.

Fresno State, Colorado State (3-7, 1-5) and Washington State are all out of the picture.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Conference play will conclude next Saturday. Week 13 is the Pac-12’s flex week with four rematches that will not count toward the conference standings.

Boise State is scheduled to play at Utah State during flex week. The Pac-12 could opt to give the Broncos an easier road matchup against Colorado State or Washington State to protect their College Football Playoff equity.

With ESPN’s College GameDay in town, the Broncos needed career performances from quarterback Maddux Madsen and true freshman receiver Rasean Jones to squeak by Oregon State on Saturday.

Madsen threw for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns while Jones had 11 catches for 230 yards—the fifth-highest single-game total in Boise State history—and three touchdowns.

Playing without star quarterback Braden Atkinson, the Beavers torched Boise State’s woebegone defense for 506 total yards. Backup quarterback Maalik Murphy passed for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns with a pick-six, which was the difference in the game.

“Had the pick-six, which is huge, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “We haven’t created enough turnovers this year. That’s a huge play in the game, huge play momentum-wise.

“Defensively, we’ve got to continue to go to work. We made some changes last week. Obviously it didn’t directly correlate to things that needed to happen on the field … so we’ve got to look at it. I think the world of our defensive staff. I think the world of our players. But we have to be better.”

Over the last three games, the Broncos have allowed an average of 41.3 points and 482.7 yards per game.