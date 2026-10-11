Boise State finally enters top 25 of Coaches Poll

Boise State was ranked in the top 25 of the last two AP Polls, but the Broncos sat near the top of the others receiving votes category in the Week 4 and Week 5 Coaches Polls.

Coming off a 38-31 road victory over rival Fresno State (4-2, 1-1 Pac-12) on Saturday night, Boise State (5-1, 2-0) finally cracked the top 25 of the Week 6 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Broncos checked in at No. 24 in the Coaches Poll, one spot above No. 25 Oregon. The Ducks, who defeated Boise State in Week 1, suffered a 17-15 home loss to UCLA on Saturday.

In the victory over Fresno State, the Broncos were without leading receiver Rasean Jones, starting receiver Cam Bates and reserve Darren Morris. Fellow starter Ben Ford exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while completing passes to nine different receivers. The ground attack supported Madsen with 274 rushing yards.

“There’s no stat line for ‘Oh, you have some starters out,’” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “It’s win or loss, right? That’s the world we live in. We get judged on what happens 12 nights a year. And Terrious Favors, big catch. Quinton Brown had some catches. (Qumonte) Williams Jr. had some catches, AJ Jones had some catches. And these are guys, in some games, had none, didn’t even play a ton. … So, so proud of them for finding a way.”

Five other Group of Six teams received votes in the Week 6 Coaches Poll: James Madison (33), New Mexico (16), UTSA (10), Memphis (six) and Oregon State (two). Boise State will host the Beavers on Nov. 14.

The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia took over the top spot in the Week 6 Coaches Poll, followed by Notre Dame, Miami, Indiana and Ohio State. Texas tumbled all the way to No. 6 following a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma.

Here is the full Week 6 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 6 Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Texas Tech

10. Ole Miss

11. Utah

12. UCLA

13. Missouri

14. Tennessee

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. Kentucky

18. Houston

19. Mississippi State

20. Oklahoma State

21. LSU

22. SMU

23. Wake Forest

24. Boise State

25. Oregon

Dropped out: No. 15 Florida; No. 23 Duke; No. 24 Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1